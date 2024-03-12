Elephant Rumblings: Gelof looking ready for a breakout

Happy Tuesday everyone!

He’s already a lock for the Opening Day roster but Zack Gelof looks like he might be ready to take the league by storm. The second baseman has been on absolute fire this spring, hitting .387/.441/.774 with three home runs, the third of which came yesterday during his 3-hit day. Having already introduced himself to A’s fans and baseball fans as a whole, Gelof is the betting favorite to be the Athletics’ representative at the Midsummer Classic. Yes it’s spring training but he can out of the gates hot last year too, when he first got the call to the big leagues If he can keep this up throughout the season he could maybe even garner MVP votes.

Off the field, CBS released their season preview for the Athletics during which they go over every aspect of the roster. It’s pretty tame until the final section titled ‘‘What would a successful season be?” It wouldn’t have been surprising if it was as simple as avoid another 100-loss season but they went a step above, calling out John Fisher and Rob Manfred by name to stop this uprooting. They don’t hold back and it’s definitely worth a look.

Back to baseball, manager Mark Kotsay spoke about the demotion of Jordan Diaz, last year’s everyday starter at the hot corner. Kotsay made sure to stress that Diaz is still on the 40-man roster and could be an option again soon, but also speaks about the need for Diaz to work on his conditioning. That, coupled with his super slow start to spring (batting .083), and you can see why the right-handed corner infielder will start the year in Triple-A.

Elsewhere we get an in-depth look at outfield prospect Henry Bolte’s background and profile as a 20-year old prospect likely ticketed for High-A and is still years away.

And back off the field the oral arguments for the lawsuit brought by the teachers union has a date set for next month The Supreme Court of Nevada is the final chance for the union’s goal of putting the potential funding to the voters. Fingers crossed that the court rules that people can have a say in how public funds are spent. And the A’s are now planning to have retro neon signs all throughout the stadium as an homage to the Vegas Strip. Nothing is finalized but they also would want to have some of the signs from the soon-to-be-demolished Tropicana Hotel at and around the stadium. Who thinks neon signs at ballparks is a good sign?

Enjoy your Tuesday, everyone!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Possible Triple-A rotation has some interesting arms:

With Medina's injury, if Boyle ends up claiming fifth spot in A's rotation, Triple-A @AviatorsLV six-man rotation could include Estes, Bido, Martinez, Harris, O'Loughlin & Salinas (Basso could possibly piggyback with Salinas since both threw fewer than 100 innings last year). — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 12, 2024

This really is the biggest clown show:

Dave Kaval recently assured fans the curtain-glass wall at the A's proposed Las Vegas stadium can't be shattered by batted ballshttps://t.co/aelfyvUOJS — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 11, 2024

But he’s also a fan of relocation so…

Jace Peterson facing his former A's team right now. I still hear stories from the guys about the impact Peterson had on them. Fabulous teammate and person. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) March 11, 2024

Straight from the potential 5th starter’s mouth:

Joe Boyle says he believes he's where he needs to be on the spring training/buildup timeline. "I think I'm in the right spot. I don't know how many more outings I have left, but I do believe with whatever I have left, I'll be ready for the season." — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) March 11, 2024

Continued: