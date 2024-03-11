A’s hold off late surge to defeat Diamondbacks

On Tuesday March 11, our Oakland Athletics took on the reigning National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Arizona. Joe Boyle, the 24-year-old right hander got his fourth start of the spring for the A’s. To date he has thrown 8.1 innings with eight strikeouts and a 2.16 ERA. Righty Ryne Nelson got the start for the D-backs. It is the fifth start of the spring for him.

After a silky smooth first inning for Boyle, he struggled a bit in the second. After a ten-pitch battle with Joc Pederson, he walked him and then walked Eugenio Suárez on four straight pitches. But Alek Thomas grounded out to get Boyle out of the inning without giving up a run.

With two outs in the top of the third inning, Zack Gelof squared up an 80-mph slider for his third home run of the Spring. That gave the A’s a 1-0 lead. Walks got Boyle in trouble in the bottom of the third also. Geraldo Perdomo walked to lead off the inning. He stole second and moved to third on a Corbin Carroll single. Carol then stole second. Ketel Marte grounded out scoring Perdomo. Gabriel Moreno walked, but then Boyle induced a double play ball out of Christian Walker to end the inning. At the end of three innings, the teams were knotted at one each.

Righty Ricky Karcher replaced Nelson with two outs in the fourth inning. After a leadoff walk to Joc Pederson, A’s skipper Mark Kotsay replaced Boyle with Bay Area native Lucas Erceg. Despite balking a runner into scoring position Erceg was able to shut down the Diamondbacks to end the fourth inning.

Hoy Park opened the fifth frame with a single and a stolen base. Max Schuemann hit an infield single to move Hoy to third. Esteury Ruiz struck out looking for the first out of the inning. Gelof then drove in his second run of the day with a single to left, scoring Hoy. A JJ Bleday ground out moved Gelof into scoring position and with two outs Miguel Andujar doubled to score both Schuemann and Gelof. Erceg gave up two singles in the bottom of the fifth but held the Diamondbacks scoreless. At the end of five, the A’s held a 4-1 lead over Arizona.

After walks by Abraham Toro and Max Schuemann, Esteury Ruiz doubled driving in two more runs bringing the A’s lead to 6-1. Trevor Gott replaced Lukas Erceg in the bottom of the sixth. Kotsay also made wholesale defensive substitutions in the inning, but Gott struck out the first two batters he faced and then a quick ground out to third sent everyone back into the visitor’s dugout.

Mason Miller came in to replace Gott in the bottom of the seventh. Miller was dominant in the seventh and threw a 101.7 mph Four-Seam Fastball to Pederson to set him up for an 89-mph slider for strike three.

Tyler Ferguson replaced Miller in the eighth, after giving up a single, he induced Albert Almora Jr. to line into a double play to avoid any harm. Danis Correa entered the game to pitch the ninth. Pavin Smith worked a walk to get the inning started for Arizona. Correa caught Kyle Garlick looking for the first out of the frame. But Wilderd Patiño singled and he hit Lyle Lin to load the bases with just one out. Correa struck out Emmanuel Rivera on an 87.7 mph Cutter. But then hit his second batter of the inning Jace Peterson to score Smith. Kevin Newman walked, scoring Patiño. Colin Peluse replaced Correa with two outs, bases loaded and two runs in. Peluse walked Almora Jr., scoring Lin, and tightening the score to 6-4. Andrés Chaparro walked, scoring Crenshaw, and bringing up Pavin Smith who led off and scored the first run of the inning. But Smith flied out to end the game and gave the A’s a 6-5 victory.

A’s pitching only gave up five hits, but most of the trouble came via the nine walks. Tomorrow they take on their AL West rivals the Mariners at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa.