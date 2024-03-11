 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Spring Training game thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics will make the trip over to Scottsdale Monday for a Cactus League matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe Boyle will get the start for Oakland while the Diamondbacks will go with right-hander Ryne Nelson.

Tyler Soderstrom is in the A’s lineup for Monday’s game at catcher and will be batting fifth. Rookie infielder Darell Hernaiz gets the start at shortstop and will hit seventh.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 11, 1:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast

