Elephant Rumblings: More cuts as Opening Day nears

Another Opening Day hopeful had a big game yesterday. Abraham Toro homered and drove in four, leading the A’s to a 6-4 victory over the Royals. That was a well-timed shot for Toro, who started the game at third base, where competition is getting a bit more interesting in the wake of yesterday’s sending down of Jordan Diaz.

Jordan Diaz perhaps the most surprising cut from big league camp. Trims down the 3B picture a bit.



Joey Estes looked great this spring and have to think we will see him in the big leagues again soon. https://t.co/41q9802tcL — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 10, 2024

But as Nico reminded us in his latest wheat/chaff report, a hot Spring Training only does so much to erase much larger samples of mediocracy. Don’t expect too much excitement at the hot corner in the near future, as the A’s depth chart is looking a bit chaffy there at the moment.

You can get the full scoop on yesterday’s cuts at the A’s MLB site, along with the most recent injury updates.

If you’re hungry for another installment of A’s-relocation-clownshow ridicule, Scott Ostler at the San Francisco Chronicle has you covered. He’s always been up for a good jab at the A’s, and he pulled no punches in yesterday’s piece. Some Vegas fans may have gotten a first taste of A’s baseball in the Aviators’ stands at “Big League Weekend,” but Ostler wants them to imagine what it will really be like underneath the Big Armadillo come 2028.

A’s outfielder Lawrence Butler has declared that the New Oakland Athletics will exceed expectations on the field in 2024, and he’s been backing up his words of confidence with a hot bat in Spring Training, slashing .423/.484/.538 through 11 games. Sonja Chen at MLB.com discusses how Butler is energizing the A’s rebuild along with teammates who are leading the team’s youth movement.

The Bull was raging yesterday.

A’S TODAY (3/10):

3B Toro 1-2, HR, BB, 4 RBI

RF Butler 2-2, BB

C Langeliers 2-3

RHP Blackburn 4 IP/3 ER/2 K/Win

LHP Newcomb 2 IP/0 ER/4 K

LHP Lucas 0.2 IP/0 ER/1 K/SV

A’s win 6-3 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 10, 2024

