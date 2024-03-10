A’s vs. Royals game thread

After losing three games in two days during Big League Weekend in Las Vegas, the Oakland Athletics are hoping to regain some momentum with the squad all back together in Arizona. Today, they’ll be facing off against another young and hopeful team, the Kansas City Royals.
In the pitcher matchup, All-Star Paul Blackburn will be toeing the rubber against former Royals first-rounder Brady Singer, who’s scoreless and walkless thus far in his five Spring Training innings. Blackburn, meanwhile, has only thrown two innings and gave up a homerun in one of them. He’ll hope to have a strong outing as he competes with JP Sears for the Opening Day nod.
On the position player side, the A’s are fielding what could potentially be their Opening Day lineup.
Back in Mesa pic.twitter.com/zjNDRMo9Na— Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 10, 2024
And for the Royals:
We're off to Mesa to take on the Athletics with Brady Singer on the mound. pic.twitter.com/wakb7Ueam7— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 10, 2024
Game Info
Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 10, 1:05 p.m. PDT
Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona
TV: NONE
Streaming: NONE
Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, KCSP 610
