Elephant Rumblings: 2024’s Brent Rooker

When Brett Rooker broke out in 2023 leading the A’s in several offensive categories, no Oakland fan or baseball expert could’ve really seen it coming. So with that being said, if we are going to see another A’s player come out of nowhere this season and exceed any and all expectations, who will we think it might be?

Well, if you saw the cover article of this photo you’d already have the answer, but Miguel Andujar has been a menace so far in the 2024 Cactus League and the team's sure offensive MVP. I know Spring Training means nothing and I know this answer could have everything to do with recency bias, but at least hear me out.

While the Dominican-born Andujar has mashed to the tune of a .435 average with four home runs and 10 RBIs just 23 at-bats into Spring, his resume tells a deeper story. Back in 2018, Andujar looked as if he might be a future cornerstone playing for the New York Yankees.

At just 23 years old, Andujar slugged 25 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 47 doubles with a hitting line of .297/.328/.527. He also finished second in Rookie of the Year voting. Make all the jokes you want about this being six years ago, but tell me three guys in this current A’s lineup who can do that at any point in their career.

Abysmal defense and the injury bug plagued Andujar both in the short and long term. That same 2018 season playing third base for the Yankees, Andujar booted 15 errors and was criticized heavily for it. Between 2019 and 2021 on the Yankees, Andujar had five stints on the IL. Then, from 2022-23 playing predominantly for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Andujar had just 216 at-bats. Since the 2018 season with 573 at-bats, the closest he’s game to matching that total is in 2021 with 154.

So, injuries, Triple-A stints, and of course some not-so-great play have not allowed Andujar to have a fluent season since his remarkable 2018 yes, but Andujar should have every chance he needs in Oakland this season I’d think. He’s still just 29 years old, has made the transition to the outfield where he plays much better defensively than third, and has proven to be an MLB-caliber hitter once before, and right now to a lesser degree.

Barring injuries, I think if Andujar can get a substantial size of playing time he will not disappoint. He’s already climbed his way up from being an afterthought in A’s camp to contending for an Opening Day roster spot in just three weeks. He’s sitting in a crowded competition of outfielders for sure but one thing that will help him especially immediately is experience, something the A’s emphasized this offseason.

I’ll stop rambling now because I know the point is across, but if I’m wrong I’ll proudly wear it. Maybe Rookers’ 2023 is just an anomaly that we’ll never truly see again, who really knows?

What I do know is that the A's will be back in action today at 1:05 pm against the Kansas City Royals in Mesa.

