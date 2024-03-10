Wheats And Chaffs From Early Spring Training Successes

Welcome to the Cactus League, home of the mirage except when it isn’t. What an electric weekend in Las Vegas, except apparently someone neglected to plug anything in and so the stands were not filled Friday and the atmosphere was a bit “Fireside Chatty”.

But all the patrons were confirmed alive, left to ponder why an armadillo mated with a sectioned grapefruit to produce a rendering that looks like it will fit quite nicely on 12 acres or so (2,500 parking spots can be squeezed in through a simple gondola, I’m sure) and should cost no more than $1.5B plus maybe another billion but who’s counting?

Did I read something about individually air-conditioning each seat from below? That might be a challenge considering that all John Fisher and Dave Kaval are capable of blowing is hot air.

But let’s turn our attention to real stadiums in which some real players are preparing for the 2024 season. We have some star performers so far, leading to the question: which ones are going all Todd Linden on us and which ones are showing their true shine at just the right time?

J.P. Sears

Sears is having a fantastic spring, showing increasing command and confidence in his changeup while his signature high heat gets on hitters faster than the radar gun would suggest. So far the results are: 8 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K.

Put me in the camp that believes Sears is poised to breakout some in 2024. I say “some” because this is not an ace in the making — Sears likely tops out in the middle of a rotation, after showing in 2023 that he is worthy as a back end SP solely by virtue of being durable (172.1 IP) with 3 legitimate big league pitches (fastball, slider, changeup).

Sears made 32 starts for the A’s last year, showed he can miss bats (8.41 K/9IP) and throw strikes (2.77 BB/9IP). His big achilles heel was the long ball, as he was taken deep a troubling 34 times.

To me, Sears was never that far from taking a significant step forward. Just limiting HRs a bit would elevate his game substantially and more consistent command of his secondary pitches would go a long way towards keeping the ball in the park.

The lefty appears to be more able to mix all his pitches effectively this spring and the results speak for themselves: he has the deception on his fastball to make 93MPH look like 95MPH and keep hitters late on the fastball, early on the changeup, committing on the slider.

I don’t think we’re just seeing a “pitchers are ahead of the hitters right now” phenomenon with Sears. I think we’re seeing a solid competitor coming of age and possibly blossoming into a bit more than a #4 SP.

Verdict: Wheat

Armando Alvarez

Without a doubt the A’s need a better 3Bman than the group they have on paper. They need someone to emerge as a diamond in the rough.

Will it be Abraham Toro, he of the career 79 wRC+? Aledmys Diaz, who showed flashes of becoming his decently mediocre self in the second half, after batting all of .209/.260/.286 before the All-Star break? Brett Harris, the best defender but who has struggled to slug much in the minors?

Or could this year’s surprise no-name savior be Alvarez, the only one of the 4 who is performing well so far this spring? When I say well I mean he is now 7 for 12 with 2 BB and a dinger, giving him an enviable .583/.643/.833 slash line, and he has been making all the plays at 3B.

Well...perhaps we should put the brakes on any contract extension talks because 14 PAs in early March do not a story tell. Alvarez is 29 and carries a career MiLB slash line of .268/.319/.434. And it’s only that good because he raked (.308/.379/.581) in 74 AAA games last year at the age of 28.

I’m going to guess that 658 minor league games probably tell the story a bit more securely than 14 kick-a$$ plate appearances in the Cactus League. Back to the drawing board on unearthing a 3Bman worth penciling into the lineup in April.

Verdict: Chaff

Miguel Andujar

Another sizzling story has been Andujar, owner of back to back 2 HR games and now hitting a robust .435/.458/.957 in his 24 PAs. Also impressive is that Andujar, while tattooing the ball far and wide, has yet to strikeout.

The difference between Alvarez and Andujar is that Andujar actually has a history of clubbing the ball. Like Shea Langeliers and Jordan Diaz, when he hits the ball he hits it with authority.

Where Langeliers struggles is that too often his swings miss the ball entirely. Where Diaz falters is in hacking for contact at the expense of walks or plate discipline. Andujar is at risk of falling into the same pattern as Diaz, but has a big league track record of hitting with some success.

“Some success” means about league average on the strength of batting average and power absent enough walks. Andujar’s career line is .270/.302/.449, good for a 102 wRC+. What we’re seeing right now with Andujar is, I think, real: he is a “dangerous” hitter even if not a terribly complete or nuanced one, and I won’t be at all surprised if he hits better than his career line in 2024.

The downside is that like J. Diaz and like Brent Rooker, Andujar’s best position is DH. He is train wreck at 3B who will likely see most of his glove time in LF with Oakland (maybe occasionally at 1B if the A’s decide to sit Ryan Noda against some LHP).

The A’s need offense and that might keep both Rooker and Andujar on the roster and in the lineup, but it will come at a cost. Neither guy helps you in the field and in fact either one hurts you a bit.

Bottom line: I think Andujar can hit enough to help the A’s, but his poor defense along with low BB rate is going to suppress his value, at least as defined by WAR (which only liked Rooker to the tune of 2.0 in his All-Star season). But I do think the dude can hit.

Verdict: Slight Wheat

Kyle Muller

Muller might be the most interesting story of the spring because after being given up for dead as a prospect he has come in not just throwing well but able to point to an actual change. Apparently he has gone to a new delivery that is his old delivery, but hey whatever it is I’m all for it as nothing could be worse than his 2023 motion that “delivered” 112 hits and 39 BB in just 77 IP.

One thing appears certain: we are going to find out what Muller can do. That’s because Muller is out of options. It helps that Luis Medina, also out of options, will start the year on the IL as will another potential swing man in Freddy Tarnok.

So whether it’s in long relief or the back of the rotation, expect to see Muller in Oakland come April trying to build on a very successful Cactus League so far. Here are some numbers that will actually not frighten children: 8 IP, 7 hits, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 K.

Is Kyle Muller a new man, rebuilt for success? Color me skeptical even if I will be rooting with all my heart for a break through. No “Eyeball Scouting” here, as I have not seen Muller throw a single pitch this spring. My hunch, look at the stat line, is that he is still a bit all over the place (hence the 3 BB) and is leaning on the slider to wipe out hitters who haven’t seen a good slider for a few months (hence the 11 Ks).

To me Muller’s big issue is how hittable his fastball is. He hasn’t historically located it well or gotten the kind of movement that keeps it off the barrel of the bat. He leans heavily on the slider, which is in fact quite good, but isn’t going to have sustained success unless he can throw a lot of fastballs and not get lit up like a Xmas tree.

Maybe that’s happening, but as someone who was never a believer even when he had a solid 2022 MiLB season I am going to need more convincing before I conclude any true corners have been turned.

But given how you can never have enough starting pitching, and how key a piece Muller was in an important trade, I would love to be proven wrong on this one. For now, though, I stand by my long time prediction...

Verdict: Chaff

There’s 4 guys to weigh in on with your agreements, disagreements, observations and hunches. And if anyone has seen an hour, I’m pretty sure I lost one last night after I went to bed.