Athletics vs. Royals Spring Training game thread

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will make the trip to Surprise, Arizona Friday for another Cactus League matchup against the Kansas City Royals. Alex Wood is scheduled to make his spring debut for the A’s on Friday. Lefty Cole Ragans will get the start for the Royals.

Esteury Ruiz is back in the leadoff spot and playing left field Friday. JJ Bleday starts in center while Brent Rooker will be in right. Jordan Diaz is in the lineup at first base. Brett Harris starts at third base and is batting ninth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 1, 12:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, AZ

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast

