Elephant Rumblings: A’s rotation impressing in Spring Training

The A’s haven’t won one with Joe Boyle on the mound yet this Spring Training, but it isn’t the big righty’s fault. Boyle pitched into the fourth inning yesterday, striking out two without issuing any walks and allowing just one earned run in the A’s 5-3 loss.

Competition is fierce among A’s starting pitchers this spring, and Jason Burke at SI.com noted that so far, performances have been strong across the board and nobody has yet to “set themselves apart.” This dynamic makes Spring Training a lot more interesting.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark talked to The Athletic about Uniformgate, the free agent market, and the A’s interim ballpark selection process on Wednesday. Clark echoed MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s comments that a decision is needed soon, but apparently did not comment on how the union might feel about any of the specific venues under consideration, which include the Oakland Coliseum, Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, and a new minor league ballpark under construction for the Salt Lake Bees.

A’s rising star Zack Gelof recently said he’d prefer to keep playing at the Coliseum, but I’m sure he’ll be more focused on his own development as a player regardless of location. Brodie Brazil at NBC Sports Bay Area talked to A’s skipper Mark Kotsay about what the A’s manager would like to see from Gelof as well as another of the A’s exciting young players, Esteury Ruiz.

Thursday’s highlight performance.

A’S TODAY (2/29):

DH Gelof 1-3, HR

C Perez 1-1, 2B, BB, RBI

CF Butler 2-3, 2B

LF Andujar 2-3

RHP Boyle 3.1 IP/1 ER/2 K/Loss

RHP Moreno 0.2 IP/2 ER/0 K

RHP Estes 2 IP/1 ER/1 K

RHPs Jimenez/Reyes/Nittoli 1 IP/0 ER

A’s lose 5-3 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) February 29, 2024

Fun Leap Day trivia.