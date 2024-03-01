How the Oakland A’s have built their talent through their recent trades

It has been a relatively swift tear down for the Oakland Athletics. They were merely six spots out of the playoff race in 2021, but the ticking of the clock turned into alarm bells throughout the organization, and the dismantling of a successful core to avoid expensive years of arbitration and loss to free agency was undertaken. Much negativity has surrounded the trades that blew up the franchise in the early spring of 2022 and in the two years since, and it seems negative sentiment has only grown since then. The issue for Oakland is that they seemingly failed to restock their farm system with those trades while also running out a barely major league team that could be fit for the basement for years to come. It’s easy to jump on these trades in hindsight, but I want to try to give my fairest evaluations of each as we go through how these many trades have built the Oakland farm system and major league roster.

3/12/2022 - Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets for JT Ginn and Adam Oller

Bassitt was going to leave in free agency after 2022 and ended up demanded $8,650,000 in arbitration from the Mets, so this was an obvious first candidate to be dealt. Bassitt had come off of a fantastic season in 2021 and for the prior three years had been a solid rotation option. Ginn was a former first rounder out of high school who ultimately chose the college route, then saw his stock drop after Tommy John surgery before ultimately being drafted in the second round and given an over slot deal. Ginn seemed to be on the rise again after a solid 2021 season, projecting as a potential mid-rotation starter and was the clear centerpiece of this deal. Oller was ultimately a throw-in, who had a good season as a 26 year old but was not seen as more than a fringe prospect.

Ginn has ultimately been a disappointment thus far for Oakland. his arm troubles have never gone away, but it’s hard to hold that against the Athletics. Typically Tommy John surgeries do have some level of complication and small injuries popping up with the rehab process, but are ultimately not as significant a risk factor for future injury as they were in decades past. When Ginn has been healthy he just hasn’t flashed the same potential he did as a freshman for Mississippi State, but he still could find his way into a major league rotation. This trade has the stink of bad luck, but I don’t think it was awful at the time. Still, it almost seems a rush job as a pitcher of that caliber would have likely been able to net a similar return at the trade deadline when teams are typically a bit more desperate for that one last piece. Bassitt was highly productive for the Mets in 2022 and would have been one of the top players available, though Oakland would have had to eat more than half a season of salary. Bassitt was projected to produce somewhere in the range of $10-20 million in excess value during the 2022 season alone, so getting back just a pitcher in the 45 FV range and a throw-in 40-ish FV guy is quite a low price.

3/14/2022 - Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves for Cristian Pache, Shea Langeliers, Ryan Cusick, and Joey Estes

I have a lot of thoughts on this trade (and the Sean Murphy trade). I have been covering the Braves system long enough to have seen every single one of these players enter it (Pache was signed back in 2015) so I was familiar with everything going on here. I hope you learn a lot more about this situation than you knew before. The Braves were not going to pay Freddie Freeman in free agency, so they needed to replace a consistent 5 WAR producer at first base, and Oakland held the only piece available in baseball that could do that. Thus, a trade was quietly built and finalized and the Braves gave up an absolute haul and what many thought might be their two top prospects.

Cristian Pache had been a top 20 prospect in 2021 and 2022, and was seen as arguably the best defensive player in the minor leagues. He advanced quickly though the Braves system and even played in their 2020 and 2021 playoff runs. He was the team’s centerfielder of the future to most outside observers, and a huge piece for them to give up despite him not yet adjusting to higher level pitching. Shea Langeliers was likewise seen as a tremendous defensive catcher, a top 100 prospect in the game, and had just hit 22 home runs 92 games in the toughest home stadium for hitters in one of the toughest leagues for hitters in all of the minor leagues. He was seen as Atlanta’s catcher of the future to outside observers and a critical piece to their long-term success. Ryan Cusick had been Atlanta’s first round pick just eight month prior, and Joey Estes had come off of an age-19 season in Single-A that saw him dominate. By any measure this was a massive influx of prospects for Oakland, and one that was on paper at the very least a fair deal for them. Braves fans absolutely despised this trade initially (to be honest I don’t know how many of them had ever even watched Matt Olson play, but I digress) and from the perspective of someone who follows the system closely...I didn’t really care.

Ultimately all of these players were seen as good pieces and I have always had a soft spot for Estes. However none of these players were ever going to play in Atlanta and that’s the biggest issue you can take away from this trade. Oakland went after what were ultimately cast-offs. Cristian Pache was seen by myself and the organization as second to Michael Harris II, even though the latter had not yet played above High-A. The Braves didn’t even really have a true center fielder going into 2022, and they STILL felt like they weren’t losing out on much by just letting Oakland have Pache. They were, unfortunately, right as Pache just doesn’t seem to be able to make enough solid contact to tap into his above average raw power. His poor approach has always crippled him and his defense hasn’t been good enough to make up for it, and I say that as someone who was an absolute shooter for the guy when he was a 19 year old. He’s a great guy, he works hard, and he’s absolutely talented, but his swing and approach have always limited him and he is now looking for a second home in Philadelphia.

Shea Langeliers was widely regarded as the best catcher in Atlanta’s system, however the Braves did not see him as such. William Contreras (see you soon buddy) was seen as the better of the two despite being less developed as a defender, and from both a toolset and clubhouse fit perspective he was favored even soon after Langeliers was drafted. Langeliers was always a solid guy, and I saw him as a guy who would ultimately be a solid two-to-three WAR catcher at the big league level, but his ceiling was and is limited due to his low walk rates and poor performance on fastballs in the upper half of the zone. Certainly he’s an MLB player, but more of a solid piece than a star.

Of the pieces here I do think Estes could have been a starter in Atlanta and I think he will be one in Oakland. He’s not flashy and is more of a pitchability guy over anything else who honestly doesn’t move the needle much in a major trade. It’s valuable to have back end pitching talent to fill out rotations and innings and he will do that well, and has always seemed well-liked in clubhouses by teammates. He may ultimately be the second-best piece that Oakland gets in the trade, perhaps even the best if Langeliers doesn’t progress, but either outcome isn’t particularly good for this trade.

I’ll be honest, I am not sure if anyone ever really valued Cusick all that much in Atlanta. The Braves liked their second round pick significantly more, but he had an elbow issue that knocked him down in the draft. There were a handful of players that they liked more than Cusick going into the latter half of the first round, but there was a run on those guys right before Atlanta picked and more than anything he just kind of ended up with the Braves. He had a lot of arm talent and his injuries since have been unfortunate, but the Braves seemed to be ready to move on from him while they were negotiating his signing bonus. He was by my measure the clear fourth piece in this trade and I’m not trying to sound like a hater here but beyond the fact that he threw 100 mph I really don’t know what qualities he possessed that made people believe he was worth a first round pick.

I’ve rambled long enough on this trade, and I’ve probably made it sound worse than it was. At the time if I were evaluating it from Oakland’s side I would give it my stamp of approval. I would have bet the house that Cristian Pache would be a 3-4 WAR player for Oakland by now, and that Langeliers would (and still will) settle in as a solid starting catcher. It sometimes seems unwise to trade for a bunch of mid tier prospects, but in ones like this where the talent is top-heavy even one failure can make the trade disastrous.

3/16/2022 - Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays for Gunnar Hoglund, Kevin Smith, Zach Logue, and Kirby Snead

So in a move reminiscent of two days prior, the Athletics dealt a cornerstone piece to the east for four players in return. Matt Chapman was the star of the team from a name standpoint, still had two years of team control, and while 2021 was a bit of a disappointment offensively I don’t think there were many teams in baseball who weren’t clamoring for his services. Sorry to jump the gun here but why is the return so low. I don’t understand. I mean I like Gunnar Hoglund well enough, at least I did before he blew out his elbow, but how was a mid-first rounder the centerpiece of this trade when the guy drafted five spots later was the third or fourth best player in a trade made two days prior for a similar player?

So one thing that is clear with the early trades is that Oakland probably and didn’t and maybe still doesn’t plan to be a particularly long rebuild. Ginn was maybe a couple of years away, Pache and Langeliers were going to be in the major leagues in 2022, and on that same note Hoglund was seen as a guy who would get to the major leagues quickly after the draft. It all makes sense. Unfortunately Hoglund threw out his elbow quickly and this is an absolute stinker so far. It’s far too early to write off Hoglund, I think there is reason to believe he will come back strong this season, but even if he makes it I don’t see how him plus a handful of fringe prospects was worth a guy who even if the industry thought he was declining was at worst a solid major league player who ultimately put up 7.7 fWAR in those two seasons.

4/3/2022 - Sean Manaea and Aaron Holiday to San Diego for Euribel Angeles and Adrian Martinez

Oakland had one more in them before the season started, and of course with Sean Manaea only having a year left of team control he was booted to San Diego. Manaea had slightly better projections than Bassitt and was coming off of a strong season in 2021, but ultimately didn’t net a major top piece. Euribiel Angeles was the player coming back from San Diego, and while he has been bad in his two years in Oakland he was still seen as a solid prospect when he was dealt. The glaring hole for him, however, was a lack of both raw and game power and an approach that led to low walk rates that that have plagued him as he has stalled in High-A. Adrian Martinez was a kind-of-MLB-ready pitcher who hasn’t made a mark in the big leagues yet, and overall the value of this trade is questionable. I’m a bit surprised no one offered more, though ultimately it didn’t really work out for either side as San Diego and Manaea had a disappointing season with Manaea putting up a 4.96 ERA.

7/9/2022 - Christian Bethancourt to Tampa Bay for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez

This is such a minor trade that, while Bethancourt did have a solid year in 2022, I’m surprised it got back anything at all. Stevenson was ultimately sold to the Giants and Fernandez can’t really throw strikes so there’s not much to take in any direction.

8/1/2022 - Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the New York Yankees for JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, and Cooper Bowman

The Frankie Montas trade might be the one trade I’ve seen that both sides absolutely lost on. Montas was easily the biggest pitcher available at the deadline in 2022, and was expected to net a haul of players, and once again Oakland decided to focus on upper minor league players. New York thought Montas was the player that would put them over the top for their playoff run and into the next season, while Oakland netted two top 100 prospects, a solid pitching prospect in JP Sears, and a guy in Cooper Bowman that I have been somewhat impressed by. All in all a trade that both sides can be satisfied. Unless Montas throws 40 horrible innings for New York and all of Oakland’s prospects do little to latch on to their future roles.

This trade made plenty of sense at the time for Oakland given who they had targeted in previous trades, though the attachment to near MLB-ready prospects is a mistake I have seen made before and to toss the Braves back into this is the reason that a majority of the players they got in their early rebuild never did anything meaningful to the competitive window. Oakland is, in effect, sacrificing potential for stability and the problem that arises is that these players are going to waste years of production on teams that aren’t going to win. This while also not really being seen as guys who are likely to be cornerstone players. Quick flip rebuilds are tough and these early trades are the evidence of that. Still, I like Medina quite a bit. There is real arm talent with him and while the reliever risk is worrisome at the very least Oakland provides an environment where he’ll have a couple of years to figure out his command before being forced into a bullpen role. Everyone else is kind of just solid back-end pieces but overall the trade is fine in a vacuum, although I would contend that it doesn’t mesh with a realistic timeline for competitive baseball for the organization.

8/2/2022 - Austin Allen to St. Louis for Carlos Guarate

Respectfully, who cares. A third catcher in exchange for a minor league reliever who hasn’t been good in the lower minor leagues.

12/12/2022 - Sean Murphy to Atlanta, Joel Payamps, Justin Yeager (ATL), William Contreras (ATL) to Milwaukee for Esteury Ruiz, Manny Pina, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas.

This is another trade that I know way too much about and I really do apologize for the lengths of what I said about this and the Olson trade. Let’s evaluate this trade as the pure Athletics to Braves swap first off because that’s where I think Oakland did a very, very good thing (Braves fans hated this one too by the way). Sean Murphy is a fantastic catcher and was an upgrade for Atlanta, but the haul of players that Oakland got back was much more significant than the Matt Olson deal. The best players that Oakland got in return from this specific swap would have been William Contreras. Note, above, that I and the Atlanta Braves believed fully that Contreras was better than Langeliers. Basically everyone who was really close to the system believed Contreras was the better player despite the rankings. Oakland didn’t get him the second time around, but they had a chance at redemption here. Contreras was coming off of a 2.5 fWAR, 139 wRC+ season, and while there were questions about the hit tool the young man could absolutely rake and from the time he was in A ball no one ever questioned that fact. He is clearly the best player that Atlanta gave up in either deal.

I have quite a deal of fondness for Freddy Tarnok. He is hyper-athletic but struggled early in his career, and it was quite a joy to see him break out fully in 2021. He was touching the upper 90’s, flashing two above-average secondary pitches, and I would have considered him the second-best pitching prospect in the Braves system behind Spencer Strider at that point in time. Tarnok was fantastic, and has every physical tool to be a mid-rotation or even #2 starter, but staying healthy and consistent has always been his nemesis. He was mediocre in 2022 and his changeup and slider both backed up, however there was still plenty of optimism for his future. He was the second-best player in this deal and another very solid piece for Oakland that they were fortunate to pick up. It’s been sad to see injuries still bug him, but if he can stay healthy there is plenty of reason to have faith in his development. I can’t tell you how excited I was to see him called up to Oakland, and everything I’ve seen of him truly makes me believe that with any level of health he will be a good major league starter.

Royber Salinas is a lot of fun. Outside of the Braves organization few people at this time really would have known him that well, but anyone who did know him gawked at the performances he put up in the lower minor leagues. I questioned at the time if he was a starter and I still do, but I think that he is a player with the potential to end up in the back end of a bullpen putting out fires in the biggest spots. He has been injured since going over to Oakland, but when he is healthy his is electric and capable of phenomenal performances.

Kyle Muller is actually an interesting story. After being drafted the Braves had to completely tear down and rebuild his mechanics, and his velocity dropped all the way down into the mid-80’s. Then he slowly built up, worked with driveline for a couple of years, and worked his way through the Braves system as a talented pitcher with command issues. Muller stalled out in Triple-A in 2022, and despite the solid numbers there that season what we have seen from him in Oakland since is this issue. His command isn’t good enough to be a major league starter and at this point it looks unlikely it ever will be. At the time many would have considered him the top among the prospects in the deal, but it seemed like Atlanta had somewhat given up on him and were looking to move on and get value for him. I like Muller a lot as a person and a player, I wish him the best of luck and think that he can excel as a reliever. However as a trade piece I certainly felt it was in both parties’s best interest for him to be traded and for both to move forward.

Altogether Oakland did fantastic in this aspect of the trade. Murphy was a major piece and they received a major return. While I still question going after upper level guys given the state of the big league club, they could have added an impact bat to their team with many years of control along with a slew of pitchers that would make the trade a win if even one succeeded. I have never understood why Milwaukee was even part of this trade. I’m not trying to disparage Esteury Ruiz here, as I think he was a solid prospect who has at least a solid chance at being a productive MLB regular. But, effectively, they just swapped William Contreras for Ruiz and that is a horrible, horrible trade. I can’t make sense of it. Contreras would have been the best player on Oakland’s roster last year, and had five years of team control left. They could have done better, and my sense is that Oakland just really liked Ruiz but I have seen enough to know that being that attached to any one piece will get you burned in trades.

1/26/2023 - Cole Irvin and Kyle Virbitsky to Baltimore for Darell Hernaiz

This is a really smart trade for Oakland. Irvin had some solid years for them, but ultimately it’s hard for pitchers with his profile to maintain success in the modern MLB landscape, and they flipped him to get back a player who can really, really hit the ball. Flashy trades are important to build a system, getting back pieces that fit your timeline on these intermediate type trades can really help bolster the depth of a team. Oakland did a great job of identifying Hernaiz for one, and then being able to make a move to get him without giving up a top-tier piece.

3/29/2023 - Cristian Pache to Philadelphia for Billy Sullivan

It’s depressing to see Pache go from the centerpiece of the Olson trade to a trade for a minor league reliever in a year. I know Pache was awful in Oakland and it’s very likely he never would have figured it out under their tutelage, but man that is a lot of talent to let walk for a minor league reliever. Personal bias, I do not value minor league relievers much at all so even with Pache’s depreciation this seems like a light return. However Sullivan is undoubtedly nasty and if he harnesses it could be a good big league reliever. The painful part is that Pache has at least shown a glimpse in Philadelphia of turning it around.

7/31/2023 - Jace Peterson to Arizona for Chad Patrick

A utility infielder for a minor league depth piece. At least they got something (and saved on Peterson’s salary).

7/31/2023 - Sam Moll to Cincinnati for Joe Boyle

This one is probably the hardest not to look at through hindsight, because Boyle was just so good in his brief time in Oakland last year. He looked incredible in Oakland, has been excellent again this spring, and by any stretch I am never opposed to trading away relievers to get a guy with Boyle’s level of talent. A good reliever does nothing for a bad team, but a pitcher with even a smidge of a chance to be a mid-rotation or better starter, or even a reliever on the team if they’re actually good in the future, is a worthwhile gamble.

Final thoughts

Over the past few weeks I’ve been looking at the different aspects of the Oakland system, and why they have both a below average farm system and bad major league team. A lot of it was the player acquisition from the draft and international free agency, where I think Oakland was in a lot of ways just unlucky. The trades are always the most obvious part of a rebuild, and there are two reasons why the trades Oakland has made have been devastating to the farm system rankings, specifically. One, there have been a couple of bad decisions. The Chapman trade and flipping Contreras for Ruiz really stand out in that aspect. But when speaking on farm rankings, it’s really their consistent targeting of upper level prospects that kills them. All of their top trade assets have already graduated prospect status, and if you took a look at the A’s from the perspective of best talent under 25 they would seem much, much better.

I do think that trading for all of this upper level talent without a next wave of top prospects or rebound-ready major league team could be a mistake. There are a few ways this goes. Their pitching pans out, guys like Soderstrom, Ruiz, and Butler take the steps they need to, and the team settles into a couple of years of successful ball. They get into the playoffs and make some noise and then the lack of depth shows up and without ability to replace those players that small windows turns into another tear down and rebuild. The more likely scenario is that they lack of high ceiling talent leads to a team bloated in mediocre talent but lacking the star-power necessary to make a run, and they get shoved into the dangerous range of not being back enough to get top draft picks or be willing to sell completely, but not being good enough to win anything meaningful. The team will get better, there is certainly enough talent there to do so, but with only a handful of guys seen as high ceiling talents it may be hard to build a team that can reliably compete into October. If this past year and the next couple of years of drafting and trading can build up depth at the lower levels of the system they may be able to push this forward, surviving the next wave of major league talent leaving in a few years and putting themselves on a steady incline.

I would love to hear what you all have to say about this. As I’ve hopefully made clear I have a different perspective on the Braves trades from having spent years very closely following all of those players. In that way the other trades I mostly have viewed from an outsider perspective and may be missing some of that nuance and context that only comes from following a specific team vigilantly over a number of years. Please do sound off in the comments, as I’ll be around checking in and in some of the cases like with Ruiz and Chapman and I am genuinely curious if there are any reasons I shouldn’t be as underwhelmed by those trades as I am.