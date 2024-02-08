Manfred urges A’s to finalize interim stadium plans in “next few months”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated today that the Oakland Athletics need to make a decision in the next few months on where they’ll be playing once their lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after the upcoming 2024 season. The comments were made after an owners’ meeting that took place in Orlando earlier in the day.

Manfred also said he thinks A’s need to decide on interim home (‘25-…?) in “the next few months.” He wouldn’t say what options are still under consideration, but as of yesterday Oakland, Sacramento, Salt Lake were still options according to a person familiar with A’s plans. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 8, 2024

Manfred also stated that the A’s interim home will “clearly be someplace in the west.” The confusion around the team’s plans comes amid the uncertainty around their plans to build a stadium on the Las Vegas. On top of delaying the release of their design renderings multiple times, there also hasn’t been any clarity about how owner John Fisher will fund the stadium beyond the $380 million gift that the Nevada legislature approved.

This has cast doubt on the organization’s ability to open the stadium by their projected 2028 timeline, or at all. If they don’t hit that projection, the league will not be happy.

Manfred said he will be “disappointed” if A’s — who it should be noted have yet to release renderings of a stadium to built on a site that currently still has a hotel on it — aren’t in new Vegas home by Opening Day 2028. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 8, 2024

Janes also relayed that Manfred noted his current Commissioner term ends in 2029 and he wants to get expansion started before then. He’s previously stated that the Tampa Bay Rays and A’s stadium situations need to be resolved before they start exploring expansion, adding extra urgency for the A’s to hit their 2028 goal.