Elephant Rumblings: Pitchers and catchers right around the corner

Hello all! Happy Thursday, hoping everyone has had a simple and easy week up to this point.

We’re in that slow part of the offseason where nothing is really happening. We’re just days away from the beginning of spring training and we finally get to see some real action. How have the pitchers progressed over the offseason? Maybe we get a surprise breakout? And can’t forget about the catchers. Looking at you, Shea. And even you, Sodey.

And yet, a couple of the best players in Major League Baseball remain unsigned. How are Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger not locked down?!

It’s not their fault. Snell, who is the literal reigning CY YOUNG WINNER, is being discredited and under appreciated due in massive part to his age. Yes, pitchers don’t age very gracefully but still: Adding Blake F***ing Snell to any rotation increases your chances of winning the World Series. Isn’t that the goal? For every team?

He’s going to get his contract, it’s only a matter of time. It’s not going to be with our Oakland Athletics, what with our situation… But what kind of look is it for MLB to have the current Cy Young recipient still be on the market at this point? Is Blake Snell worth an award but not a contract? He’s right for holding out. It won’t end up with his donning our Green & Gold but this is a weird look for a league that claims to be taking in hundreds of millions of dollars like it’s a given. Don’t even get this writer started on Bellinger’s situation. Dude deserves a contract.

Hoping everyone stayed safe during the storm, excited to see everyone’s face at spring training! This writer will be there and can’t wait to see you guys!

MLB News & Interest: