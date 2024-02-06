Here is a look at the Athletics new Spring Training hat

Spring Training is right around the corner and Major League Baseball teams will have a bit of a different look. New Era released a new Spring Training designs for all 30 teams on Monday. SportsLogos.net reports that these hats will be worn exclusively during the Spring Training schedule. A new collection of batting practice hats will be released in the coming weeks.

Spring is in the air The new Spring Training hats for 2024 are out!



Also per SportsLogos.net, the new hats move away from the “trucker style” mesh hats that have been worn the last two springs. The whole collection is filled with brighter color ways and the A’s is a good example.

The new hats are on sale now over at MLB Shop. A’s pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training on February 13 and will hold their first workout on Valentines Day. Position players will follow by February 18 with the first full squad workout scheduled for February 19.