Elephant Rumblings: Teachers sue NV legislators & Governor over stadium bill

In the interest of not giving multimillionaires even more money for their privately owned stadiums, the Nevada State Education Association has brought a lawsuit against the state legislature over the legality of the public funding that is supposedly going to go towards funding a stadium for John Fisher and company. It’s separate from the Schools Over Stadiums group but both have the same goal: kill public funding for a private stadium in Las Vegas for a multimillionaire baseball owner

This is the second attempt from school teachers to hopefully derail this move with the goal of redirecting the public money towards schools. Which, you know, is important. It’s a technical move that the group hopes will at the very least attract attention to the plight of teachers in the state, most of whom feel overwhelmed but not given nearly enough resources. A common theme not just in Nevada but across the nation.

This latest action was brought by a group called Strong Public Schools, a close associate of the Nevada State Education Association and a separate PAC from the more commonly known Schools Over Stadiums group. There are two things that NSEA are claiming: 1), that the state constitution demands a 2/3rds majority vote for the funding since it generates public revenue, and 2), that the state is going to wrongfully assume debts from Clark County, where Las Vegas is located.

“We’re doing everything we can to make the road harder for them. Because our ultimate goal is to fund Nevada schools, and we think SB1 and the stadium deal goes in the wrong direction”, said Chris Daly, the deputy executive director for government relations.

Hey, anything that throws a banana peel into Fisher’s path is a welcome sign. There is still the hope that a potential ballot initiative could help scuttle public funding for the supposed stadium but that has its own hurdles to clear, namely securing the necessary signatures needed to put the question on the ballot come November. It’s clear to them that local A’s fans are desperately needed to help keep Nevada from lining John Fisher’s pockets:

“We’re going to need institutional players to step up in order to help us qualify this,” Daly said. “Some of the (A’s) fan groups, some of the leaders seem committed to soldiering on and trying to raise a million dollars. And I say, ‘Thank you, I don’t want to tell you you can’t do it, because you’ve done a lot of things that I have never seen before already.”

With Fisher and company trying to swindle voters and have their stadium done by 2028, groups like these are critical to throwing wrenches into their path and making this displacement as hard as possible. The teachers of Nevada see the ruse that is happening just as clearly as those of us here in the Bay Area. Let’s just hope one of these lawsuits really gums up the gears on this horrible relocation saga.

“With that said, I’ve always known that we need more institutional players, probably from the Bay Area, to weigh in on our side.”

Chop chop, folks. Let’s get to work and make this as public as possible.

