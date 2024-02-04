Elephant Rumblings: Former A’s pitcher signs with Mets

Good morning, and happy Sunday A’s nation.

The New York Mets made news this weekend signing Shintaro Fujinami, a former A’s starter and relief pitcher, to a $3.35 million contract with $850k incentives.

The former Japanese arm was the A’s biggest free agent signing just a year ago from the Hanshin Tigers of the Nippon Professional Baseball League. Fujinami was used first out of the starting rotation where he gave up an abysmal 24 earned runs in 15 innings, then the A’s would quickly move him to the bullpen.

Fujinami was traded at last year's deadline to the Baltimore Orioles for southpaw prospect Easton Lucas, and he was used exclusively as a relief pitcher for the contending O’s. Fujinami was better in Baltimore with improved numbers across the board but he was still average for MLB standards so the 29-year-old tested free agency again and landed a deal in Queens.

Fujinami looks to open in the 2024 Mets bullpen hoping to build off the limited MLB experience he’s accumulated. I’m just praying he won’t prove the A’s wrong for dealing him early with a lights-out 2024.

