Padres vs. Athletics Spring Training Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics will continue the Cactus League schedule Thursday with a matchup against the San Diego Padres. After a slow start to the spring, the A’s offense has been clicking with 27 runs scored across three-straight wins. Right-handed prospect Joe Boyle will get the start in Thursday’s game while the Padres will go with right-hander Pedro Avila.

Ryan Noda homered Wednesday and is back in the leadoff spot. Lawrence Butler gets the start in center and will be flanked by Miguel Andujar in left and Brent Rooker in right. Darell Hernaiz starts at third base and will bat ninth.

Today's lineup vs. San Diego - Feb. 29, 2024 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/YNR4JhAzCY — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) February 29, 2024

Making the trip back to Mesa ️ pic.twitter.com/xCxBXz1qmP — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 29, 2024

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, February 29, 12:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, A’s Cast