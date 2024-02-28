Giants vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics are back at Hohokam Stadium Wednesday for a Cactus League matchup against the San Francisco Giants. Paul Blackburn will make his spring debut for Oakland while right-hander Spencer Howard will get the start for San Francisco.

Ryan Noda is back in the lineup for Wednesday’s game and will lead off and play first base. JJ Bleday will play center field and hit third. He will be flanked in the outfield by Esteury Ruiz in left and Miguel Andujar in right. Darell Hernaiz gets the start at shortstop and will round out the order in the ninth spot.

Pauly B on the bump pic.twitter.com/YzVx4VpbGk — Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 28, 2024

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, February 28, 12:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, A’s Cast