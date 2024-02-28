Elephant Rumblings: A’s relocation plan still “solid” per Manfred

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!
Susan Slusser at the San Francisco Chronicle veered back into a bit of A’s coverage yesterday in discussing comments MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made about the A’s relocation and interim home venue plans.
The commissioner stayed on message in his comments to the Chronicle, saying he believes the A’s relocation plan is “solid,” and that Las Vegas remains committed to making the move happen.
Manfred does seem to be dialing up the pressure just a bit on the A’s to settle the matter of where they will play from 2025-27, saying “we need to know at some point in the spring exactly where they’re going to be.”
The Oakland Coliseum, Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, and a new minor league ballpark currently under construction remain on the table as possible temporary homes. Slusser notes that Oracle Park is no longer considered a viable possibility.
In making comments about last weekend’s Fans Fest, Manfred also said he hopes the fans in Oakland will continue to support the A’s.
The A’s will be taking on the Giants today, riding a two game winning streak. They lost against the Dodgers on Sunday, but Kyle Muller delivered a promising performance with three strikeouts. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com detailed Muller’s revamped delivery, which the big lefty hopes will help him get his career back on track in 2024.
Meanwhile, Rule 5 pitching pickup Mitch Spence is impressing manager Mark Kotsay in Spring Training. Andy Lindquist at NBC Sports Bay Area tells us why Spence reminds the A’s skipper of the team’s last All-Star pitcher, Paul Blackburn.
Best of X:
A sweet stroke.
Rooker rakes— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) February 27, 2024
pic.twitter.com/Q2JIYkDQzF
A new Nick-name.
Nicky Triples— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) February 27, 2024
Three RBIs to go along with that three-bagger.
A’S TODAY (2/27):— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) February 28, 2024
SS Allen 2-3, 2 3B, 3 RBI
2B Schuemann 1-2, HR, 2 RBI
C Pozo 1-3, HR, 2 RBI
DH Rooker 1-4, 2 RBI
1B Toro 2-3
3B Harris 1-2
LHP Sears 2 IP/0 ER/2 K
RHP Bido 1 IP/0 ER/1 K
LHP Harris 2 IP/0 ER/1 K
A’s win 11-2
Gonna miss this guy.
my favorite Tony Kemp moment in an A's uni https://t.co/GYPSv4ypku pic.twitter.com/uXgqEdE8PY— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) February 28, 2024
