Athletics vs. Guardians Spring Training game thread

JP Sears will make his spring debut for the Oakland Athletics Tuesday when they make the trip to Goodyear, Arizona for a spring matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. Right-hander Xzavion Curry will get the start for Cleveland.
Zack Gelof is back in the A’s lineup Tuesday at second base. Lawrence Butler will get the start in center field and will be flanked by JJ Bleday in left and Seth Brown in right. Rookie Darell Hernaiz gets a start at third base and will be hitting eighth.
Today's lineup vs. Cleveland - Feb. 27, 2024 at Goodyear Ballpark pic.twitter.com/1CxD5ejcVO— Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) February 27, 2024
Hot off the press is today's lineup!#GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/vkHKQZ6sPC— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 27, 2024
Game Info
Game Date/Time: Tuesday, February 27, 12:05 p.m. PDT
Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Arizona
TV: NONE
Streaming: NONE
Radio: A’s Cast
