 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs. Guardians Spring Training game thread

JP Sears will make his spring debut Tuesday.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

JP Sears will make his spring debut for the Oakland Athletics Tuesday when they make the trip to Goodyear, Arizona for a spring matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. Right-hander Xzavion Curry will get the start for Cleveland.

Zack Gelof is back in the A’s lineup Tuesday at second base. Lawrence Butler will get the start in center field and will be flanked by JJ Bleday in left and Seth Brown in right. Rookie Darell Hernaiz gets a start at third base and will be hitting eighth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, February 27, 12:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...