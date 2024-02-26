Drew Lugbauer’s late homer gives the A’s a walk-off win over Arizona

Drew Lugbauer delivered a walk-off home run in the ninth to help give the Oakland Athletics a 9-8 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rule 5 Draft pick Mitch Spence got the start for the Athletics in Monday’s game. Spence allowed a single to Gabriel Moreno in the first, but struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. swinging to end the inning. Spence struck out former A’s infielder Jace Peterson to start the second, but then allowed a single to Emmanuel Rivera and a double Andres Chaparro to plate the first run of the game. Chaparro was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play. Spence then struck out Ivan Melendez to end the inning.

Oakland finally managed some offense in the second after struggling through the first two spring games. Aledmys Diaz worked a one-out walk against Diamondbacks starter Blake Walston. Ryan Noda followed with a single and Jordan Diaz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Walson struck out Abraham Toro for the second out, but Nick Allen came through with a clutch single that scored two to give the A’s the lead.

Trevor Gott made his spring debut in the third and retired Kristian Robinson on a ground out before striking out Corbin Carroll. However, Jordan Lawler followed with a solo homer to left center that tied the game.

Oakland retook the lead in the third as Brent Rooker reached on a throwing error by Peterson that scored Miguel Andujar.

The Athletics’ defense let down Lucas Ercegg I the fifth. Corbin Carroll reached on a fielding error by Abraham Toro and then moved to second on a throwing error by Toro. Brett Johnson pinch ran for Carroll and advanced to third on a fly out by Jordan Lawler. He then came in to score on an error by Aledmys Diaz at third on a grounder off the bat of Gurriel.

The Diamondbacks blew the game open in the sixth against Adrian Martinez. Andres Chaparro singled and then moved to second on a walk by Melendez. Robinson then sent one over the wall in left center for a three-run shot to put Arizona in front 6-3. Johnson followed with another solo homer to push the lead to 7-3.

The A’s came roaring back in the bottom of the inning against Arizona lefty Yu-Min Lin. Daz Cameron singled and then later scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-4. Armando Alvarez plated another run with a single and Hoy Park put Oakland back in front with a three-run shot to right.

Easton Lucas came on to pitch in the ninth and walked Wilderd Patino to start the inning. He came back and struck out A.J. Vukovich, but then allowed a double by Kevin Newman that scored Patino to tie the game.

That set the stage for Lugbauer in the ninth who walked it off with a solo shot off of Chris Rodriguez to give Oakland its first win of the spring.

In addition to his two-run single, Allen also walked and stole a base. Lawrence Butler entered the game late and had two hits. Toro had a tough day with two errors and two strikeouts.

Game Notes