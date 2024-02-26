 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics are back in action Monday where they will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cactus League action. Mitch Spence will make his A’s debut for Oakland while the Diamondbacks will go with left-hander Blake Walston. Russ Springer was originally slated to start Monday, but was pushed back due to a cut on his finger.

Esteury Ruiz is back in the leadoff spot for Monday’s game and will play center field. He will be flanked by Miguel Andujar in left and Brent Rooker in right. Aledmys Diaz gets a start at third base with Nick Allen at short, Abraham Toro at second and Ryan Noda at first.

For the Diamondbacks, prospect Jordan Lawler will get the start at shortstop and bat second. Former Athletics infielder Jace Peterson will be at second base and batting fifth.

There is no TV or streaming option for Monday’s game, but you can follow along on Bloomberg 960 AM or via A’s Cast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, February 26, 12:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, A’s Cast

