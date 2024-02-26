Elephant Rumblings: Players favor Coliseum over interim alternatives

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
The A’s played their first pair of preseason games over the weekend, and while Spring Training scores aren’t terribly meaningful, it’s still more satisfying when your team wins. Sadly, the A’s fell short in both contests—but top pitching prospect Joe Boyle really brought the heat on Saturday.
The other big weekend event was Saturday’s fan-organized Fans Fest. AN’s Nico was there, and you should be sure to read his report on the event and what it says about the depth of A’s fandom in Oakland.
Where the A’s will play home games from 2025-27, after their Coliseum lease expires but before their new Vegas ballpark will supposedly open is one of the biggest questions around the organization today. How the players feel about this—not just the A’s, but more broadly as represented by the player’s union—should naturally be an important consideration.
John Shea at the San Francisco Chronicle surveyed the clubhouse on the interim venue question, and it is no surprise to me that the consensus is that the Coliseum is preferred by those who actually play the games. Second baseman Zack Gelof went so far as to declare “nothing but love for the Coliseum thus far.”
While Esteury Ruiz and Lawrence Butler took turns starting in the leadoff spot over the weekend, Joaquin Ruiz at NBC Sports Bay Area considered the case for batting Ryan Noda first. Sometimes walking to first is better than running, after all.
Have a wonderful week, AN.
A’s Coverage:
- Athletics come up short in 4-2 loss to Dodgers
- Fans Fest Shows Joy Is Possible Amidst Turmoil
- ‘Thousands of us still here’: A’s fans gather for fans’ fest in Oakland
- Sacramento or Salt Lake A’s? Players say they’d rather ‘get that Oakland feel’ ($)
- How A’s hope to fill leadership hole after Kemp’s departure
- Why Noda could be intriguing A’s leadoff-hitter option in 2024
- ‘Super special’: Gelof brothers share field as pros for 1st time
MLB News & Interest:
- Rosenthal: How Cody Bellinger deal could impact Scott Boras’ other top free-agent clients ($)
- Kodai Senga Diagnosed With Posterior Capsule Strain In Right Shoulder, Will Open Season On IL
- J.D. Martinez Turned Down Offer From Giants
- Matt Kemp returning to Dodgers in advisory role: Source ($)
- Astros Notes: Verlander, Whitley, McCormick
- Today in Baseball History
Best of X:
Sunday performances.
A’S TODAY (2/25):— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) February 25, 2024
DH Gelof 1-3, 2B
2B Park 1-1, 2B
LF Angujar 1-2
SS Wilson 1-2
RF Cameron 1-2
LHP Muller 2 IP/1 ER/3 K/Loss
LHP F.Perez 0.2 IP/2 ER/0 K
RHP Nittoli 1 IP/1 ER/2 K
A’s lose 4-2
Gelof vs. Gelof
Zack and Jake Gelof will be playing against each other for the first time as professionals today in Glendale. pic.twitter.com/V79m08i6cs— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 25, 2024
On Jake’s birthday, no less.
Everyone wish my bro @JakeGelof a happy birthday pic.twitter.com/uTpzYu77Fi— Zack Gelof (@ZackGelof) February 25, 2024
Melissa on Muncy minimalization.
Disappointed the A’s didn’t start Max Muncy against Max Muncy and the Dodgers today. We missed out on Maximum Muncys (Muncii?).— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) February 25, 2024
Stripling bumped back.
Ross Stripling, who was set to start tomorrow for the A's, is being pushed back a couple of days due to a minor cut on his finger, per Kotsay. Mitch Spence will get the start instead.— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 25, 2024
Loading comments...