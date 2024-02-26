Elephant Rumblings: Players favor Coliseum over interim alternatives

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s played their first pair of preseason games over the weekend, and while Spring Training scores aren’t terribly meaningful, it’s still more satisfying when your team wins. Sadly, the A’s fell short in both contests—but top pitching prospect Joe Boyle really brought the heat on Saturday.

The other big weekend event was Saturday’s fan-organized Fans Fest. AN’s Nico was there, and you should be sure to read his report on the event and what it says about the depth of A’s fandom in Oakland.

Where the A’s will play home games from 2025-27, after their Coliseum lease expires but before their new Vegas ballpark will supposedly open is one of the biggest questions around the organization today. How the players feel about this—not just the A’s, but more broadly as represented by the player’s union—should naturally be an important consideration.

John Shea at the San Francisco Chronicle surveyed the clubhouse on the interim venue question, and it is no surprise to me that the consensus is that the Coliseum is preferred by those who actually play the games. Second baseman Zack Gelof went so far as to declare “nothing but love for the Coliseum thus far.”

While Esteury Ruiz and Lawrence Butler took turns starting in the leadoff spot over the weekend, Joaquin Ruiz at NBC Sports Bay Area considered the case for batting Ryan Noda first. Sometimes walking to first is better than running, after all.

Have a wonderful week, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

