Fans Fest Shows Joy Is Possible Amidst Turmoil

Two things were clear at Fans Fest yesterday. Attendance was better than it is at most games played at a neglected stadium after the owner ships out all the talent and then doubles the prices. And in contrast to a Chamber of Commerce “Fireside Chat,” it was clear that the people in the back were alive.

A’s fans are a lively and attending bunch when they have something worth attending, and yesterday’s party at Jack London Square was just another reminder that under the right owner baseball is alive and well in Oakland.

I enjoyed a chicken teriyaki bowl with rice and beans, plus a Horchata flavored scoop of ice cream, all for $18.00, milled around to the beat of live music and the joyful sounds of children playing and adults laughing, as A’s fans partied like it was 2019 (remember the crowd Oakland drew for the wild card game against the Rays?), or 2012 (the Stephen Vogt walk-off 1-0 win in the ALDS is still the loudest I have ever heard the Coliseum), or 2002 (I seem to recall that team had a nice winning streak at some point).

Baseball belongs in Oakland, and the A’s belong in Oakland, something even the beer industry seems to understand as no sooner did Fans Fest lose Drake’s as a sponsor not one, not two, not three, not four, but five new beer sponsors surfaced to replace Drake’s and then some.

Rooted In Oakland Despite Itself

The A’s might even belong to Oakland for an additional 3 seasons soon, as having dipped toes in the waters of Sacramento and Salt Lake City, guess who the A’s are meeting with next week? According to the Chronicle, Wednesday it’s to discuss selling the A’s share of the Coliseum land to AASEG (African American Sports & Entertainment Group), who are aiming to develop and revitalize the site, then shortly thereafter it’s back to talk lease extension with officials from Oakland and Alameda County.

Sure the motivation might be purely financial, with the $67M annual TV revenue at stake, but it’s telling that the A’s met with Sacramento which was “over the moon” at the possibility of hosting the A’s, and Salt Lake City which is pushing hard for a major league franchise, and somehow nothing has come to fruition.

If the A’s remain “rooted in Oakland” through 2027, then in 2028 they will move into their beautiful new Las Vegas ballpark, the renderings of which still can’t quite be revealed yet and whose financing still hasn’t quite exactly yet been secured as such. Or if that charade falls through, then.............what?

“Fallback Plan”

One concern I’ve heard is that if the A’s sell their share of the Coliseum land to AASEG it removes from the equation the “fallback plan” of building at the Coliseum if other efforts (at the time it was Howard Terminal, now it’s the Vegas quest) were to implode.

I’m not sure this has to be the case. AASEG envisions a combination of entertainment, retail, and housing on 120 acres. Not 9 acres, 120. And entertainment is part of AASEG’s mission. It seems perfectly feasible that if they purchase the A’s half of the land that AASEG could begin a robust development of the land for retail, housing, the existing arena, and in doing so could easily leave 12 acres or so available in case the A’s want to build a new stadium there anytime.

What’s great about Oakland, besides everything else that’s great about it, is the weather. You don’t need a retractable roof or a dome, meaning 9 acres might actually be possible and 12 acres is more than enough.

Given how perfectly a major league baseball team fits with the mission of a group aiming to bring entertainment, along with retail and housing, to the site, it’s not a big lift for AASEG to potentially leave 10% of the property be when drafting a plan for 2024-2027.

Then if the A’s move to Las Vegas in 2028 AASEG can develop those 12 acres any which way, from a food court to a strip of housing. But if Vegas isn’t happening, then the two most immediate solutions in front of Fisher/Kaval’s face are Howard Terminal and the Oakland Coliseum site.

Sure, selling to a Las Vegas billionaire or a Salt Lake City developer are possibilities as well, but both involve selling (with a big tax from MLB) and there is clearly a path and passion right here in Oaktown. We have the beer sponsors to prove it.

Anyway, all I’m saying today is that by all means let Fisher sell his Coliseum land share to AASEG and let’s hammer out a lease agreement for 2025-27 without drawing lines in the sand around expansion teams and location of the A’s brand.

The Vegas deal is a house of cards in a windy city and so long as the A’s are in Oakland through 2027 with the land owned by a community minded group that favors entertainment in east Oakland, I like the A’s odds of staying put better than I would like my odds after putting $1 anywhere on the roulette wheel.

No matter how hard they try, every time the A’s try to date someone else the road leads them back to Oakland. One date came with $380M of spending money! Another was “over the moon” about you! Another has been trying hard to hook up with someone just like you!

But only one city is meant to be. Only one city has fans who will arrange their own damn festival and do it better than you could, will lose one sponsor and immediately gain five, will show up in droves and celebrate not just the past but the present and future too.

Lawrence Butler says the league is “sleeping on the A’s”. He means on the field he thinks the 2024 A’s are going to be better than the pundits and predictive metrics are seeing. He could just as well be referring to the off-the-field shenanigans: don’t sleep on Oakland as where the A’s belong. Fate is long and winding road that always leads you home at the end.