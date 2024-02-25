Athletics vs. Dodgers Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will head to Camelback Ranch Sunday where they will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League action. Left-hander Kyle Muller will get the start for the Athletics. It is a big spring for Muller who struggled last season and is out of options and needs to make the Opening Day roster. Right-hander Kyle Hurt will get the start for the Dodgers.

Lawrence Butler gets the start in center field for the A’s Sunday and will be in the leadoff spot. Ryan Noda makes his spring debut at first base. Rookie infielder Darrell Hernaiz gets the start at shortstop and will be batting seventh.

Today's lineup vs. Los Angeles (NL) - Feb. 25, 2024 at Camelback Ranch pic.twitter.com/5vtioRchRL — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) February 25, 2024

The Dodgers’ lineup includes Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy and James Outman as regulars. Manuel Margot will DH and leadoff while veteran outfielder Jason Hayward starts in right and will bat sixth.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 12:05 p.m. PDT and can be seen on MLB.tv.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, February 25, 12:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Arizona

TV: No Local Broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast