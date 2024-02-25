Elephant Rumblings: A’s open to sharing stadium with soccer teams

Good morning A’s Nation, happy Sunday.

First off, I hope everyone who attended Fans’ Fest yesterday had an amazing time celebrating the A’s upcoming season — y’all deserved it.

Second off, not to beat a dead horse but I decided to make today's Elephant Rumbling related to the A’s stadium endeavors; sorry, it just happens to be the most eventful news of the last few months or so at this point.

On Saturday, the A’s announced that they’re willing to share the Oakland Coliseum with a pair of local soccer teams in 2025: the Oakland Roots from the United Soccer League and the Oakland Soul of the USL women's league.

This news obviously comes as part of the A’s future stadium headlines as Oakland is expected to find a new temporary home from 2025-2027 before moving into Las Vegas in 2028. While recent rumors have been swirling around moving to Sacramento or Utah for the few seasons, the A’s reportedly want to stay in Oakland and are willing to share a venue to prove it.

The USL runs from March to October which would fit the A’s season timeline perfectly. Both the Roots and Soul also currently don’t have a place to play in 2025 as their current home, California State East Bay, is set to undergo renovations soon. Including both soccer teams could also potentially save the A’s from paying a higher rent on the Oakland Coliseum as the price is set to reportedly increase if the team decides to stay in 2025.

“We have shared with the City of Oakland and Alameda County that we are open to being co-tenants of the Coliseum with the Roots and Soul in 2025,” said an A’s spokesperson to The Athletic.

What’re we thinking AN, do we support the potential for sharing a stadium if it can keep the team in Oakland?

The A’s are also set to play today at 1:05 pm against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Let’s see if they can get in the win column for the first time this spring.

Happy Sunday everyone, enjoy the rest of your weekends and please stay safe.

