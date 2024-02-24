A’s drop spring opener to Rockies 5-1

Yay! Baseball!

The A’s dropped their spring opener to the Colorado Rockies by a final of 5-1. Not the most exciting game ever. But is the first game of spring ever?

Oakland began the season with a pair of rookies on the mound. First, Joe Boyle got the start and pitched the first two frames, looking good while allowing just one single. Better yet, he showed off some swing and miss stuff by racking up a trio of strikeouts in his two innings of work. Boyle is facing a bit of an uphill battle to claim a role in the season-opening rotation but he got off to a great start to his spring today.

Boyle was followed by another rookie who he’s directly battling for a rotation job. Right-hander Joey Estes had a pristine outing of his own, getting a couple strikeouts of his own. It was one less strikeout than Boyle but on the other hand he didn’t allow a hit or walk in his own two innings of work. Another excellent beginning to what is hopefully a big 2024 season for Estes. One way or another, we can expect to see both Boyle and Estes at some point this year.

On the hitting side of things, it was quiet for the first couple of frames. A pair of walks from Zack Gelof and JJ Bleday were all that the Athletics could muster during the first couple frames. Expectations are high for Gelof in his second year but getting someone like Bleday going would be fantastic. The former 1st-rounder is getting to the point in his career where he needs to start performing, and he’s going to get at-bats with the A’s.

The first run of spring training came from an unexpected place. Speedy center fielder Esteury Ruiz blasted the first home run of the spring, going the opposite way for a solo shot in the third inning:

Ruiz goes oppo for the first run of spring pic.twitter.com/wQ3C1VQ8Jo — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) February 24, 2024

Ruiz only had five home runs total last season so it’s encouraging to see him getting the power going early. While he’s the fastest player in all of baseball, getting a bit more pop out of his bat would be a welcomed development in Ruiz’s sophomore season.

That one-run lead didn’t last long. Righty Osvaldo Bido, also battling for a roster spot, allowed a leadoff home run in the fifth on his fifth pitch of the spring. He bounced back and struck out the final two batters in his lone inning of work today. Could have gone worse, and encouraging that he didn’t get rattled and got a pair of K’s.

Five more right-handers followed Bido out of the ‘pen. Michael Kelly worked a scoreless frame with one walk allowed, Danis Correa gave up a run in his inning of work and got the loss, and Colorado tagged Michael Otanez for three runs to essentially put this game out of reach. Gerson Moreno and Tyler Ferguson finished off this game with scoreless outings.

The Oakland bats just never really got going today. Aside from the Ruiz homer, only Aledmys Diaz and Hoy Park collected hits, both singles. No walks after Gelof and Bleday, either. Not a great start to spring from the bats.

Oh well. These games don’t count. On the bright side Boyle and Estes looked crisp and got off to great starts. That’s exciting for a team that’ll need as many arms as they can get.

Kotsay said Joe Boyle was up to 101 mph and went no lower than 99 mph with his fastball over his two scoreless innings. Joey Estes was also topping out around 96 mph in his two scoreless innings. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 24, 2024

Very encouraging!

We’re back at it again tomorrow against the Dodgers. It’ll be Kyle Muller on the mound for Oakland. He needs to have a solid outing because it’s looking like the battle for the rotation is going to be a long one.

Baseball!