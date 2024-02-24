Game thread: Athletics vs. Rockies

We are finally here folks. A long winter finally comes to an end with the official beginning of spring training games. Yeah, yeah. It is literally the first game and you can’t put much stock in it. That said, baseball is baseball.

We got a couple of the young guns going today. Rookies Joe Boyle and Joey Estes will be getting the call today as both vie for a rotation job. Today would be a good start if they want to crack the rotation.

Here is the first official lineup of spring(!):

Today's lineup vs. Colorado - Feb. 24, 2024 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/G9NRgfUusC — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) February 24, 2024

Enjoy!!!