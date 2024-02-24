 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game thread: Athletics vs. Rockies

First game of Spring Training!

By ConnorAshford
Oakland Athletics v Minnesota Twins Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

We are finally here folks. A long winter finally comes to an end with the official beginning of spring training games. Yeah, yeah. It is literally the first game and you can’t put much stock in it. That said, baseball is baseball.

We got a couple of the young guns going today. Rookies Joe Boyle and Joey Estes will be getting the call today as both vie for a rotation job. Today would be a good start if they want to crack the rotation.

Here is the first official lineup of spring(!):

Enjoy!!!

