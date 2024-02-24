Elephant Rumblings: Oakland Fans’ Fest and first A’s Spring Training game happening today!

Happy Fans’ Fest Day, everybody!
If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard already, Oakland Athletics fan groups Oakland 68s and Last Dive Bar are hosting a Fans’ Fest for A’s fans at Jack London Square today. Here’s the where and when:
Location: Bloc15 in Jack London Square
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You might ask: why isn’t the actual team holding their own FanFest this year? Well, because John Fisher and Dave Kaval have been too busy running their circus in Las Vegas and shunning Bay Area fans out of existence.
The festival will include appearances from former A’s players, local reporters, and representative from sports teams that are actually rooted in Oakland (e.g. Ballers, Roots, Soul, etc.). There’s a lot on the schedule, which you can find at FansFest.info, but here are some of the highlights:
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Welcome and Introductions by Casey Pratt, Rick Tittle, and Melissa Lockhard
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Autograph signing with Ben Grieve, Mike Norris, and Billy North
11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: “The Kids of the Coliseum” Segment with Derrick Blue, Katie, and Colleen Callahan
12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.: “Summer of Sell” Documentary Interview
12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Interview with a Soul Player and President
1:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: Autograph signing with Coco Crisp, Grant Balfour, and Trevor May, including a “Special Session” from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
1:05 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.: Interview Session with Billy North and Ben Grieve
1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.: Ballers Ownership Talk
I drove up from Los Angeles just for the event, so I’m hoping to see a large contingent of Athletics Nation readers out there!
And if all that’s not enough for you, we also have our first still-Oakland A’s Spring Training game today against the Colorado Rockies! The game starts at 12:05 p.m. and we’ll have a game thread up before then for y’all to talk about who should be the Opening Day closer, whether or not Darell Hernaiz should make the roster, and the rest of the thoughts you’ve been bottling up all offseason. While it’s impossible to ignore the depressing state of the franchise, it will undoubtedly be refreshing to get to think about actual baseball for once.
With that, I wish you all a tremendous Saturday, hopefully spent outside under the beautiful Oakland sun.
Best of X:
For those who can’t make it in person!
Exciting News!— Gabriel Hernandez (@gamer_athletics) February 23, 2024
Due to REAL CIRCUMSTANCES from our amazing Oakland fans, I am thrilled to announce that #FansFest2024 will be livestreamed officially through my YouTube channel!https://t.co/eDfaTL0Tyj pic.twitter.com/ZoeXNtRRlj
Imagine if the A’s ever did something like this (spoiler: I can’t).
Oakland Roots Sports Club launches @Charly_USA_ jerseys, celebrating Oakland and the 100th anniversary of the Tribune Tower.— Oakland Roots (@oaklandrootssc) February 23, 2024
Learn More: https://t.co/GKfsJiSiKr
Shop Now: https://t.co/myXzPzcaSU#OaklandFirstAlways pic.twitter.com/GVYzPNo9IM
Cristian Pache 2.0? Let’s hope not.
Kyle Muller is out of options, I believe. Wild to think one of 30 Opening Day starting pitchers from last year is essentially auditioning for his career. Only in Oakland! https://t.co/i1c5fDS5Eg— Aaron Cameron (@ThatBootlegGuy) February 23, 2024
