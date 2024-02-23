 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Drake’s Brewing pulls out of Fans Fest

By DanielTatomer
Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Drake’s Brewing Company of San Leandro abruptly and without explanation pulled its sponsorship of this Saturday’s Fans Fest. Fest organizers Last Dive Bar lamented this development, which apparently will impose some sunk costs on them.

There has been speculation that the A’s may have pressured Drake’s to pull out of the event. Drake’s sells their beer at Coliseum games.

But A’s representatives, including president Dave Kaval, vehemently deny any involvement in Drake’s bowing out of Fans Fest according to John Shea at the San Francisco Chronicle. Drake’s has not responded to the Chronicle’s requests for comment.

Thankfully, Last Dive Bar appears to have shored up some backup kegs.

Five local breweries stepped up to sponsor the event shortly after the Drake’s announcement. So don’t worry about going thirsty at Fans Fest this weekend. And don’t forget that a solid contingency of former A’s will be at the event, including Coco Crisp, Trevor May, Billy North, Mike Norris, Grant Balfour and Ben Grieve. You can bet I’d be there, but for the six hour drive.

Moving on to some more sober analysis, if you’re a fantasy baseball enthusiast, you might be interested to know that Eno Sarris at The Athletic named Joe Boyle among his picks for the very end of your fantasy baseball draft.

On a non-A’s note, my favorite player of yore who never wore green and gold was Dwight Gooden, by a longshot. Jason Jones at The Athletic recalled Gooden’s remarkable and tragic career as part of the site’s Black Aces series celebrating Black History Month.

Have a wonderful weekend, AN.

New starters have a pretty low bar to clear.

A new pitcher shows up on Lockard’s radar.

The Swingin’ A’s had some legendary players—and mustaches.

