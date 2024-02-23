Elephant Rumblings: Drake’s Brewing pulls out of Fans Fest

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Drake’s Brewing Company of San Leandro abruptly and without explanation pulled its sponsorship of this Saturday’s Fans Fest. Fest organizers Last Dive Bar lamented this development, which apparently will impose some sunk costs on them.

We have some unfortunate news and are disappointed to announce Drake's Brewery has pulled their sponsorship, only three days before Fans Fest. LDB/68’s have incurred expenses purchasing sponsor banners, a digital marketing package and had rented equipment to set up a Drakes beer… pic.twitter.com/GZ52ZEjUMO — Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) February 22, 2024

There has been speculation that the A’s may have pressured Drake’s to pull out of the event. Drake’s sells their beer at Coliseum games.

But A’s representatives, including president Dave Kaval, vehemently deny any involvement in Drake’s bowing out of Fans Fest according to John Shea at the San Francisco Chronicle. Drake’s has not responded to the Chronicle’s requests for comment.

Thankfully, Last Dive Bar appears to have shored up some backup kegs.

Have no fear!!! We gonna buy more beer!!!



Due to REAL CIRCUMSTANCES of guest needing a crisp cold beverage we have decided to invest into THE FANS!



I mean shit, we’re a Dive Bar! 4 kegs secured!



Happy to announce a new selection at fans fest: pic.twitter.com/s1ALMVpJ9J — Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) February 22, 2024

Five local breweries stepped up to sponsor the event shortly after the Drake’s announcement. So don’t worry about going thirsty at Fans Fest this weekend. And don’t forget that a solid contingency of former A’s will be at the event, including Coco Crisp, Trevor May, Billy North, Mike Norris, Grant Balfour and Ben Grieve. You can bet I’d be there, but for the six hour drive.

Moving on to some more sober analysis, if you’re a fantasy baseball enthusiast, you might be interested to know that Eno Sarris at The Athletic named Joe Boyle among his picks for the very end of your fantasy baseball draft.

On a non-A’s note, my favorite player of yore who never wore green and gold was Dwight Gooden, by a longshot. Jason Jones at The Athletic recalled Gooden’s remarkable and tragic career as part of the site’s Black Aces series celebrating Black History Month.

Have a wonderful weekend, AN.

New starters have a pretty low bar to clear.

Last season, Kaprielian, Muller, Fujinami & Rucinski made 33 starts for the A's before the All-Star break. They put up a 7.72 ERA pre-break. If Wood & Stripling can make 33 starts before the break & replicate their ERAs from last year (combined 4.82), that would be a big plus. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) February 23, 2024

A new pitcher shows up on Lockard’s radar.

One "keep an eye on name" for the A's system today just popped up on the transactions page: RHP Amlicar Medina, 19. Already has pitched in winter ball. Sits in the upper-90s with a good breaking ball. Could be a Daniel Palencia-type fast mover. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) February 22, 2024

