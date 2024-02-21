 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s welcome another new play-by-play announcer

MLB news roundup

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

On the heels of the A’s historic hiring of the first female MLB play-by-play announcer, Jenny Cavnar, another broadcaster has been brought aboard—along with his prestigious pedigree.

John Shea at the San Francisco Chronicle profiled Chris Caray, who is the great-grandson of Chicago Cubs broadcast legend Harry Caray. Caray the younger is graduating to an MLB broadcast booth after announcing for the Amarillo Sod Poodles and the Arizona Fall League. He will split play-by-play duties with Cavnar, who will call about 95 A’s games while Caray will call about 65 in 2024.

Meanwhile, Martin Gallegos at MLB.com evaluated a few contenders to play third base for the A’s this season. The candidates discussed include Abraham Toro, who came from the Brewers in trade this offseason, and two top A’s prospects, Brett Harris and Darell Hernaiz.

Regardless of who mans the hot corner, 2024 figures to be a slog for the A’s, who Vegas oddmakers have given an historically low over/under of 56.5 wins for the coming season per Dylan Svoboda at the New York Post.

Finally, best wishes to former A’s bullpen ace Liam Hendriks, who has signed with the Boston Red Sox. Hendriks has had his share of ups and downs since departing Oakland after the 2020 season. Most significantly, he underwent successful cancer treatment last year. Here’s to getting back on track in 2024!

