Athletics ranked the 25th farm system by Baseball America

Baseball America has released their yearly farm system rankings, and the Oakland Athletics come in at number 25. The emergence of Luis Morales and addition of Jacob Wilson were key in helping push the system up a bit, but this represents a paltry rise from their 27th overall ranking from the prior two seasons. Oakland has not been helped by graduating a handful of their top prospects over the past season, and it may be another quick drop early this season as BA has Tyler Soderstrom still factoring in despite no longer being rookie eligible.

Oakland’s system does have four top 100 prospects by Baseball America’s rankings, led by Mason Miller at 45th, but is notably weak on impact talent among their position player ranks. Their other top-100 position player prospect is Jacob Wilson, who doesn’t project to have franchise-altering offensive potential. Oakland will have an opportunity to bolster their system as they hold the 4th overall pick in the upcoming first year player draft, but as Baseball America notes will be prevented from picking in the top six in 2025 due to the new rules of the CBA. In all likelihood Oakland will end up with a bottom-six record this season, so this will have a major impact on the amount of value the A’s can build next season.