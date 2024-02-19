Elephant Rumblings: Report suggests A’s remain focused on Coliseum extension

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

On Friday, Evan Drellich at The Athletic reported that the A’s consider Sacramento to be the frontrunner to host the team in the interim years from 2025 through 2027, after the team’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires but before their new ballpark in Las Vegas is expected to be ready.

However, Mick Akers at the Las Vegas Review-Journal indicated later the same day that the A’s remain focused on negotiating an extension at the coliseum. He also reported that the Aviators’ ballpark in Vegas is no longer in the mix as a potential squat, while Sacramento and Salt Lake City remain under consideration as backups should a deal to stay at the Coliseum fail to materialize.

Both Drellich and Akers cited anonymous insiders in their reports, so it is tough to evaluate which story is more credible. But I’ll say it again: the Coliseum is by far the best option, so perhaps it is also the most likely.

Meanwhile, Martin Gallegos at MLB.com detailed comments on the comeback hopes of newly acquired pitcher Ross Stripling, and AN’s own Nico was in fine form over the weekend in sharing his thoughts ahead of the coming season—be sure to take in his insights and good humor if you haven’t already.

Have a wonderful week, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Fake Dave Kaval @Fans Fest?!

Fans Fest simply couldn’t be ignored by the A’s front office!



Appearing will be none other than Mr himself!!!



He’ll be passing out his own puppet president sticker to fans in attendance and ensuring to everyone he’s #RootedInOakland! pic.twitter.com/byHblfeAuT — Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) February 18, 2024

Fan art master Guy Sliwinski will be there.