Elephant Rumblings: Oakland talking to MLB about expansion team guarantee

(Editor’s note: It is important to note that no major league officials were present at the meeting between the A’s and the City of Oakland. The Athletics franchise has no authority on promising expansion franchises. Ostler’s report states that the mayor’s office had been in contact with the commissioner’s office prior to Thursday’s meeting, but there has been no acknowledgment of this from MLB.)

Since the city of Oakland’s “positive” first meeting with Athletics officials on Thursday regarding a potential Coliseum lease renewal, more has been revealed about what kinds of conversations have been happening behind closed doors.

Scott Osler of the San Francisco Chronicle reported yesterday that prior to that discussion with the A’s, Mayor Sheng Thao’s office had already been talking to the Commissioner’s Office, specifically about the possibility of guaranteeing an expansion team in exchange for a Coliseum lease renewal for the soon-to-be homeless A’s.

“Our office has been in dialogue with the commissioner’s office recently, and in part I think that helped to support this recent meeting with the A’s. I anticipate those conversations will continue.”@scottostler with revealing developments on Oakland’s push to keep an MLB team: https://t.co/ToNeMrHdnC — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) February 16, 2024

Reading between the lines, it sounds like MLB helped open the door for the city and team to reunite, at least in the short term. Since staying in the Coliseum for the 2025-2027 seasons is by far the team’s best option, in no small thanks to their $70 million-per-year broadcasting deal, it makes sense that the league is holding John Fisher and Dave Kaval’s hands back to the negotiation table.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic released his own update later in the day, reporting that a source “briefed on the team’s search process” told him that Sacramento is the frontrunner for the A’s interim home. Given that talks with Oakland just began and the franchise’s other options (e.g. Salt Lake City, part-time at Oracle Park) make little sense, I see how the state’s capital could be considered the likeliest option at the moment. But the fact that the A’s are crawling back to Oakland in the first place is a sign that it’s not their ideal scenario. They clearly want to stay at the Coliseum for those three years (minimum), collect their checks, and reroute the funds into the Las Vegas stadium they’re allegedly definitely building.

The city thankfully is not going to bend over for the A’s just for some extra cash via a rent increase. Thao’s Chief of Staff Leigh Hanson, who’s so far been the public voice for the city’s side of negotiations, stated explicitly that the city isn’t interested in renewing the A’s lease unless it results in an MLB team in Oakland, preferably one with the A’s name.

“Whether it’s the A’s under the current ownership, the A’s under a new owner or the A’s brand in expansion, Oakland A’s fans are voters in the City of Oakland, and they want a major-league team,” Hanson told ESPN. “It’s our obligation to negotiate on their behalf. This is a major-league city, and if we extend the lease three years without a significant long-term commitment, we will have failed at our task. [The lease extension] is much more in the A’s interest than ours at this point.”

