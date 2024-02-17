B*tchers And Kvetchers Have Reported!

Welcome to Day 75. A mere 75 days ago the A’s were on their way to a press conference ready to show the public renderings of their magnificent new stadium, which they then canceled and have not rescheduled. The A’s say they’re waiting on Bally’s, while Bally’s says that’s odd because we’re waiting on the A’s.

Las Vegas is now giving 2:1 odds that Godot arrives in town before a stadium does.

Meanwhile, the most recent developments are virally embarrassing silence from members of the Chamber of Commerce who may or may not have been alive in the back, and Las Vegas’ mayor announcing that she thinks the A’s belong in Oakland.

Cue Elton John: “Mama don’t want you......Daddy don’t need you...”

So the A’s have suddenly and finally realized they can negotiate with Oakland to stay at the Coliseum from 2025 until....2028? Until hell freezes over and a large round stadium fits into a small rectangular space? Until Godot arrives?

This can only be good for the popcorn industry.

Meanwhile, pitchers and catchers have reported all in the best shapes of their lives. Well, with the exception of Ken Waldichuk and Freddy Tarnok, who are recovering from injury and will not be ready to start the season.

SP Depth Chart

The A’s starting pitching depth would appear to look like this going into spring training:

1. Paul Blackburn (presumptive Opening Day starter)

2. Alex Wood

3. Ross Stripling

4. JP Sears

5. Luis Medina (out of options)

6. Joe Boyle

7. Joey Estes

8. Kyle Muller (likely ticketed for relief/swingman role)

Were Waldichuk and Tarnok healthy, I might agree that while signing one veteran was fine perhaps two was excessive. But I want to point out that as the A’s have go into camp with a given depth chart, almost every season they start the season with #7 in the rotation.

In other words, it’s probably more likely Estes makes the rotation out of camp than it is that Boyle starts the year at AAA. But even if Boyle starts at AAA, as “first man up” he is going to be in the big leagues far longer than he will be at AAA. “You can never have too much starting pitching” is real.

If you figure 5 of those top 7 will be in the rotation throughout April, it’s not the most inspiring group overall but at the same time it is fairly competent. This alone contrasts with last year’s rotation that had severe fails in Muller, Drew Rucinski, and Shintaro Fujinami.

What you see this year is a lot of “#4 SP” types, with Blackburn arguably a cut above that Boyle and Medina representing higher upside but also “chance of epic fail”. Perhaps the A’s will at least suffer fewer blowouts, and fewer 6 inning bullpen stints, than they endured early last season.

Then if Waldichik and Tarnok return successfully, and if Boyle picks up where he left off in 2023, you could have the makings of an actually good/exciting rotation to build on. But for now we will have to take solace in the fact that a bunch of #4 SPs feels like a big upgrade on 2023.

Position Players To Watch In Camp

Some of the most interesting players to keep tabs on this spring are not necessarily the best known. Of course we will check out the likes of Tyler Soderstrom and Lawrence Butler, but just last spring we saw how little Cactus League numbers have to do with season performance as Butler tore up Arizona only to struggle in his late season call up to Oakland.

What will be key is the fate of some older prospects who have performed well in the minors and need to break through now if they are ever going to.

One such prospect is Max Schuemann, now 26, owner of a better than .400 OBP each of the last two seasons. Partly due to his positional versatility, Schuemann has long been touted as a future “Chad Pinder type” (with much less power and far more plate discipline) yet he has never been given so much as a cup of coffee in Oakland.

Schuemann has been a strange prospect in how much he has praised by A’s brass but how many terrible players have walked right by him on their way to Oakland’s roster. If he doesn’t get a chance to be the A’s “super utility player” in 2024 you have to think he will be out of Oakland’s system to debut elsewhere.

But with a whopping 6 years of contract control, he could be a valuable asset to have throughout the rest of the decade. (Most likely he will wind up being under contract through 2030.) He just has to earn — or be given — a chance.

Another aging prospect plays a position of need: 25 year old third baseman Brett Harris. No one doubts the glove, and Harris has shown flashes of strong hitting (.283/.399/.426 at AA last season). He lacks the power you would like to see at the position, but some scouts feel he has that intangible “good feel for the game” (think Mark Ellis, overachiever extraordinaire).

If you were looking for a good argument to give Harris an extended look in Oakland, you could just say “Abraham Toro and Aledmys Diaz”. It’s a low bar to clear. However, those two are getting paid whether they play or not, suggesting Harris will open the season no higher than 3rd on the depth chart.

The other prospect aiming to open eyes might be Denzel Clarke, the A’s most physically gifted prospect whose ascent was stalled, in 2023, only by a season ending injury. When his season ended after 64 games, Clarke was batting .261/.381/.496 in AA with 12 HR and 11 SB in 12 tries.

Clarke is not fighting for a big league roster spot out of camp, or even in the season’s first half. What he is hoping to do is to convince the A’s brass he is ready to advance to AAA where he will be one step from the big leagues.

Most likely, because he played only 64 games at AA Clarke is ticketed to return to Midland and try to force his way up to AAA mid-season. But his showing in camp could inform that decision.

Those are some of the story lines/players I will be focused on over the next month. Which players and story lines do you find most compelling or significant this spring training?