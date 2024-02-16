Sacramento reportedly the front runner to host A’s from 2025-27

Despite holding discussions earlier this week on extending their lease at the Oakland Coliseum, Sacramento has emerged as the favorite to host the Athletics from 2025 through 2027 according to a report by The Athletic’s Evan Drellich.

Officials from the A’s met with City of Oakland officials on Thursday and both sides came away calling it a productive meeting. However, there may still be too many hurdles that need to be cleared to make it work. One of those hurdles is that the city has the expectation that if they grant a lease extension, they want a promise of expansion while retaining the A’s name. That is something that Athletics ownership can’t promise and Thursday’s meeting did not include commissioner Rob Manfred or any other executive from MLB. While this week’s meeting was productive, it is reasonable to expect things to go south when that stipulation is introduced.

Staying in Oakland would allow the A’s to keep the TV money that it is owed from NBC Sports California. Per Drellich’s report, moving to Sacramento would allow the club to keep a considerable portion of the money.

Relocating to Sacramento, however, could also allow the A’s to keep a considerable portion of the money they are owed, the person said. Exactly how much might be a matter of negotiation. Even if the A’s are technically out of the territory outlined in their TV deal, NBC Sports California already carries another Sacramento team, the Kings. A spokesperson for NBC Sports California declined to comment.

Sutter Health Park in Sacramento is currently home of the Giants’ Triple A affiliate. The stadium seats 14,000.