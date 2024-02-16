Luis Morales and Darell Hernaiz rank in ZiPS Top 100

Yesterday over at Fangraphs Eric Longenhagen and Tess Tarukin dropped their Top 100 prospects, and the Oakland Athletics had their fair share of representation on the list. Today it was the algorithm’s turn, as the yearly drop of the ZiPS top 100 prospects went out. ZiPS is a projection system developed by now-Fangraphs writer Dan Szymborski and this list in particular is an attempt to better quantify the performance of minor league players. Often these projections match closely with what national lists believe, but can also vary wildly on certain prospects. This year the projections were unkind towards Athletics prospects, ranking just two players in the top 100 and none above 87.

Luis Morales leads the Oakland prospects, coming in as the 87th-ranked prospect by ZiPS. Morales has not had much in the way of experience in affiliate ball, having thrown just 44 innings in Oakland’s system. Still Morales stood out, carrying his success as a teenage strikeout artist in Cuba over to the American system. Morales had a 2.86 ERA last season, 53 strikeouts, and 15 walks across his 53 innings.

Unlike Morales, Darell Hernaiz has received little in the way of top 100 hype. However the now-22-year-old infielder has done nothing except hit as a professional. Last season Hernaiz posted a 133 wRC+ at Double-A before finishing the year in Triple-A where his power numbers took a tumble but he still managed a .376 OBP. Hernaiz makes contact at a stellar rate and piled up line drives at every level, aspects that help overlook his high ground ball rates and below-average power production. His performance was still good for a 21 year old in his first taste of Triple-A and he should have a chance to make Oakland’s opening day roster in 2024.

Overall Oakland ranked near the bottom by counting top 100 prospects, being one of eight teams with two or fewer landing on the list. In addition they had just one more prospect who ranked between 101 and 200, making them one of only five teams with three or fewer prospects in the top 200.