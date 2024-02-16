Max Muncy ranks first on Keith Law’s top 20 Athletics prospects

Keith Law is rolling out his top 20 prospects for systems around the league, and this time it was the Oakland Athletics’s turn in the spotlight. Law did not rank a single Oakland prospect in his top 100 and ranked Oakland as baseball’s worst farm system, so we came into this one blind and with low expectations, and boy did Law deliver on both counts.

Keith Law certainly has his own opinions on things, and is not afraid to deviate significantly from the norm in certain rankings. Deviate he did here, seeing Max Muncy as the system’s top prospect. The then 20 year old Muncy finished with a solid campaign at Double-A last season, giving many hope that he would be able to put his early struggles behind him. Law is apparently one of those people, though he still feels Muncy’s likely roll is as a utility infielder. Law completes his trio of middle infielders by ranking Jacob Wilson second and Darell Hernaiz third, and believes both can be regulars albeit lower end regulars. Mason Miller comes in at fourth, and you may be noting a specific absence here.

Luis Morales ranks as Law’s seventh-best prospect. I am an opinion respecter so I will refrain from commenting too strongly here but given Law’s fairly bearish assessments of even the prospects he ranks at the top of the list I find it unbelievable that Morales is this low. I understand the lack of playing time being a factor, so sure don’t put him at one. But seven?For a player he called a “special arm” with number two potential. Law did call Morales his sleeper pick for the system, but I’m not sure anyone else in baseball sees him as a sleeper given he is almost universally seen as a top 100 prospect elsewhere. Daniel Susac does receive a positive ranking coming in at sixth just below Denzel Clarke.

Law ranks Steven Echavarria at 11th, a certainly reasonable ranking that builds in Law’s opinion that he represents a particular injury risk over other pitching prospects because he throws hard. At 15 Law gives a relatively glowing review on Freddy Tarnok, feeling that he has mid-rotation potential and heaping praise on Tarnok’s changeup. Myles Naylor lands all the way down at 18, with Joe Boyle and Lawrence Butler (who he possibly graduated?) missing the list altogether. Brett Harris is a notable riser on the list landing at 8th while Jack Perkins and Ryan Lasko round out the top 10.