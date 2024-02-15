 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Wood takes the veteran leader mantle

Happy Thursday folks!

The first day of Oakland’s Spring Training came and went without much news or fanfare. We were hoping someone would have come into camp looking like a new pitcher and we get to hear from the coaching staff how excited they are to see him play. Maybe we’ll get that today.

We did at least get one little nugget of A’s content today, courtesy of new starting pitcher Alex Wood.

It seems that we have our staff leader. One of only two veterans expected to be among the starting five, Wood has the most career starts among the group by far (202). He’s the most experienced arm among the entire pitching staff on the team and has a lot of knowledge from 11 major league seasons. He’s pitched with a couple of Hall of Famers in Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke, Heck, he’a a former All-Star and has a World Series ring.

And he chose to sign here specifically to imbue that knowledge and experience on the young arms. It’s encouraging to see someone like Wood take an interest in taking on a leadership role since he’s not getting paid anything extra. No one threw a parade when the A’s signed Wood to his 1-year deal but if he can help his fellow hurlers develop at all, it could have an impact on this team down the road long after Wood is gone.

