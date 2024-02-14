Athletics sign Scott Alexander to a one-year deal

The Oakland Athletics have added another left-handed arm to their pitching staff. The team announced Wednesday that it has reached a one-year deal with lefty reliever Scott Alexander. To make room on the 40-man roster, Oakland placed Ken Waldichuk on the 60-day injured list. Waldichuk is dealing with an elbow issue and was recently cleared to start playing catch, but will miss the start of the season.

The A’s have agreed to terms with LHP Scott Alexander on a one-year contract and have placed LHP Ken Waldichuk on the 60-day injured list with a strained left elbow. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) February 14, 2024

Alexander joins Ross Stripling and Alex Wood as former Giants currently on the A’s roster. He appeared in 55 games last season while compiling a 4.66 ERA in 48 1/3 innings. His peripheral stats were much better with a 3.69 expected ERA and a 3.26 FIP. Alexander will turn 35 in July and has appeared in 283 games in his career.

Alexander will give the Athletics an experienced left-handed relief option. The A’s are short on lefty relief options with only Kyle Muller and Sean Newcomb projected as possibilities. Easton Lucas, Jack O’Loughlin and Domingo Robles are also in spring camp as non-roster invites.