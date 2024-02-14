Ken Waldichuk cleared to begin throwing, will miss the start of the season.

Pitchers and catchers for the Oakland Athletics have reported and the first day brings an injury update on one of the team’s young starters. Left-hander Ken Waldichuk has been cleared to start playing catch and is expected to throw off of a mound soon according to a report by MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos.

Ken Waldichuk (elbow) has been cleared to play catch and should be throwing off a mound soon. If all goes well, he’ll be begin throwing bullpens near the end of Spring Training, so he won’t be ready for the start of the season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 14, 2024

Per the report, Waldichuk is still far enough behind that he will miss the start of the season. He experienced some elbow discomfort at the led of the 2023 regular season and underwent testing that revealed a flexor tendon strain and a sprained UCL. Waldichuk opted to go with a conservative treatment for the injury which included a Tenex procedure and a PRP injection in October.

Waldichuk began the 2023 season in Oakland’s starting rotation, but struggled and was moved to the bullpen. He returned to starting in the second half and pitched better posting a 4.04 ERA and a 4.44 FIP over his final 69 innings.