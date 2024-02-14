Elephant Rumblings: Working it out, or just working out?

Happy Valentine’s Day, Athletics Nation!

I would personally like to send a Valentine to the A’s new play-by-play announcer, Jenny Cavnar. I can’t wait to hear her on air—though I suppose I’ll have to work out how to do that since I canceled my MLB subscription this offseason out of disgust with the A’s ownership and MLB.

The A’s pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training today for their first workout of 2024, with exhibition games just over a week away.

Meanwhile, are the A’s working it out with the City of Oakland? I don’t mean that in the realest sense, which would entail calling the whole Vegas move off and finding a permanent home in Oakland.

But the A’s are apparently finally talking with Oakland and Alameda County officials about extending their lease at the Coliseum beyond 2024. Since doing that makes so much more sense than playing at a minor league ballpark in Sacramento, let alone Salt Lake City, my instinct is to think it will simply happen—foolish though that may be.

A number of costly concessions have been suggested for the city to wring from A’s owner John Fisher, including trying to leverage the Coliseum extension to keep the rights to the A’s name so that if Oakland gets an expansion team in the future, voilà! The A’s are back in Oakland.

Do you think this is a realistic demand for the city to pursue? If so, should the city draw a hard line in the sand and demand those naming rights as a condition for any agreement? Do you think the A’s will work it out with Oakland to stay for a few more years? Do you even want them to? Under what conditions? Do you plan on going to an A’s game at the Coliseum this season? Sound off in the comments!

Welcome and congratulations to the A’s newest play-by-play announcer!

He returns!

The A's have signed outfielder Stephen Piscotty to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) February 13, 2024

They turn their homework in on time in Kansas City.

The Royals have released new renderings of their proposed new ballpark in the Crossroads District of KC



(via @Royals) pic.twitter.com/ZH7crGDoum — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 13, 2024

It would be cool if it landed in Oakland.