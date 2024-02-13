A’s to meet with Oakland city officials to discuss Coliseum lease extension

Today news broke that the Athletics organization has a meeting set up with Oakland city officials on Thursday about discussing an extension to stay in Oakland until a Las Vegas stadium is built, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle:

Well that’s something. After spending the entire winter looking around the West Coast (and as far east as Salt Lake City) for a temporary home, the club seems to have finally realized that the Coliseum is the best and most obvious choice to play for at least the foreseeable future. The team would also continue receiving money from their TV contract with NBC Sports California, which is likely a huge reason the club is finally engaging in formal negotiations. Fisher is desperate for any money he can get right now.

Let’s not get our hopes up too high here. There is no reason to believe that Fisher is reconsidering the potential move, but it’s hard not to get a flicker of hope this is just the start of the relocation collapsing. Fisher won’t be at the Thursday meeting between City officials, but it will feature Dave Kaval, who has up to this point negotiated in bad faith with the city. Two council members sent Kaval a letter last month demanding an explanation as to why the Oakland Ballers would not be allowed to use the Coliseum for their inaugural season and as far as we know Kaval just crumpled that letter up and threw it in the trash.

We don’t know how Thursday’s negotiations will go but it’s likely that Oakland will bring up their previous position: that any lease extension must be contingent on Oakland getting an expansion team when MLB decides to grow. Another request that the city has asked for is that Fisher and Co. let the A’s brand and history remain in the East Bay, turning the Las Vegas A’s into the Las Vegas Who Cares? That second demand might be too much for Fisher to swallow but the idea of granting an extension in exchange for an expansion team could be something more realistic. We should know more after Thursday’s meeting about what an agreement could look like. Fingers crossed! Stay tuned.