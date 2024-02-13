Jenny Cavnar named primary play-by-play announcer for Oakland Athletics

Television broadcasts for the Oakland Athletics will have a new look in 2024. NBC Sports California announced Tuesday that Jenny Cavnar has been named as the primary play-by-play announcer for its live game coverage of Athletics games.

“It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A’s and their rich baseball history,” said Cavnar. “Growing up the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game from a young age, along with the stories, history, and relationships the game provides. I’m excited to start my 18th season as a major league broadcaster with my good friend Dallas Braden and share our experiences with the loyal fans of the Athletics as we go on this ride together.”

For the past 12 years, Cavnar has served as a backup play-by-play announcer, pregame and postgame host and a reporter for regional TV coverage of the Colorado Rockies. In 2018, she became the first woman in a quarter century to call TV play-by-play for an MLB game. In 2015, she became the first woman to provide analysis for a National League series on the radio.

“Jenny is a very talented announcer with significant experience covering baseball,” said Matt Murphy, President & General Manager of NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area. “She’s been a groundbreaking professional who’s earned the admiration of fans and her peers throughout her career. We’re very excited for her to join our excellent team and lead our A’s coverage starting this season.”