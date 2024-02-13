Elephant Rumblings: Pitchers and catchers report tomorrow

Happy Tuesday everyone!

The Super Bowl is over and with it the end of football season. It’s baseball’s time to shine now.

First things first: pitchers and catchers report tomorrow for the first time this year. Once they arrive to camp they’ll be surrounded by most of the same faces for the next six months, save for an All-Star break. The pitchers and catchers will be spending the next few days showing off any new pitches or improvements that they’ve been working on over the offseason. It’s a brief time period where it’s just the pitchers and catcher, but it’s critical to getting everyone on the same page.

The next big date is next Monday, when the rest of the entire roster arrives for the first full team workout. They’re all teammates but they’ll be competing more or less directly with each other for playing time and at-bats. There are battles both on the dirt and in the grass as the club restarts its evaluation of their young crop of position players.

And then the big date you should have circled on your calendar: the first game of the year. That will be just five days after the full squad reports, on Saturday the 24. And we’ll be getting treated to two games as the club will have a split-squad afternoon matchup against the Colorado Rockies. Both teams are in the doldrums of their respective divisions. The club only has two days without games until they wrap up camp and head to the Bay Area for the traditional preseason series against the rival Giants. It’s been a long and tough winter and everyone deserves baseball. Try to take it in as much as possible; there’s a good chance this is the last spring training as the Oakland Athletics.

