Elephant Rumblings: Pitchers and catchers report this week

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Just like that, football season is over and it is time for MLB teams to converge on Arizona for the workout sessions and exhibition games of Spring Training. How players perform in February and March can carry a lot of weight in decisions around Opening Day rosters and lineups.

A’s pitchers and catchers report this Wednesday for their first workout at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa. The first full team workout will be next Monday the 20th, leading up to the first Cactus League game against the Rockies on Friday the 24th.

The front office hasn’t filled many holes in the roster this offseason, so there should be a lot of opportunity for young players looking to get noticed and promoted in 2024. This is especially true for pitchers, as the fifth spot in the starting rotation is up for grabs and the absence of relievers like Trevor May, Austin Pruitt, and Sam Moll has left the bullpen picture murky.

A third consecutive losing season is projected for the A’s in 2024, and the current roster seems capable of turning in another 100+ losses. But with actual baseball to follow, at least we can spend less time thinking about John Fisher’s relocation disaster. Whether the farm system is dead last or the best of the bottom half, it’s always interesting to see how prospects develop and perform relative to expectations.

Bring on the spring!

A'S RECENT MOVES: LHP Francisco Perez elects free agency, IF Jonah Bride to MIA for cash, RHP Ross Stripling & cash to A’s for STK OF Jonah Cox, LHP Alex Wood signs as free agent, RHP Dylan Hall signs minor league deal/assigned to LAN…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) February 11, 2024

