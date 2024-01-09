Paul Blackburn, Seth Brown headline list of Athletics players eligible for arbitration

Friday is the deadline for Major League teams to exchange offers with their arbitration eligible players. The arbitration picture for the Oakland Athletics has changed slightly since the offseason began. The A’s still have four players that are eligible for arbitration, but the group has changed with the additions of Miguel Andujar and Abraham Toro.

Clubs will exchange offers with players on Friday. We may see a number of players agree to contracts before then. Once offers have been exchanged, both sides could still come to an agreement, but more teams have been taking a “file and trial” approach and just letting the arbitration process play out.

Below is a look at Oakland’s arbitration eligible players along with some quick thoughts. MLB Trade Rumors’ projected salary is listed in parentheses.

Miguel Andujar ($2.2 million)

The A’s claimed Andujar off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in November. A former top prospect of the New York Yankees, Andujar hasn’t lived up to expectations following a breakout season in 2018. He spent most of last season at Triple A, but appeared in 30 games for the Pirates at the major league level where he was about league average with the bat producing a 105 wRC+ in 90 plate appearances. Andujar is primarily an outfielder now and will have to work his way into an already crowded picture for the Athletics.

Paul Blackburn ($3.2 million)

The biggest name on this list remains right-hander Paul Blackburn, who is projected for a $3.2 million salary in his second year of arbitration. Blackburn’s 2023 campaign was limited to just 20 starts due to injury. He has one more year of team control in 2025 and could be a player that is shopped at the deadline provided he is healthy and pitching well.

Seth Brown ($2.4 million)

There was thinking that the A’s might shop Seth Brown this winter, but they elected to hang onto him and he will head into camp looking to win playing time in a crowded outfield situation. Brown is projected for a bump in salary to $2.2 million. Brown’s bat came alive in September and we will see if that carries over into the spring. He could be an intriguing option for a team looking for a left-handed bat coming out of spring training.

Abraham Toro ($1.3 million)

The Athletics acquired Abraham Toro from the Milwaukee Brewers on November 15 in exchange for minor league right-hander Chad Patrick. Toro spent the majority of the 2023 season at Triple A for the Brewers where he hit .291/.374/.471 with eight homers and a 112 wRC+. He saw action in just nine games at the major league level where he was 8-for-18 at the plate in a small sample. The A’s may give Toro a shot at third base, but he has never been able to produce at a consistent level offensively in the majors posting a 79 wRC+ in 934 career plate appearances.