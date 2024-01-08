Elephant Rumblings: Tracking former Athletics in free agency

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

A number of former Athletics, some key players from the contending teams of 2018 through 2020, have been on the move in free agency this offseason. Most recently, former A’s ace Frankie Montas signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds.

Sonny Gray is another prominent ex-A’s starter with a new MLB deal. Coming off a big season with the Twins, Gray got a three-year, $75 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rounding out the list of newly signed former Athletics starters, Sean Manaea has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal with the New York Mets.

Andrew Chafin came to the A’s in 2021 to bolster the team’s playoff push, but that effort failed and Chafin moved on. He recently signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Emilio Pagán pitched 62 innings out of the A’s bullpen in 2018 before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He will join Montas with the Reds next season on a two-year, $16 million deal.

First baseman Jesús Aguilar was a bust in Oakland in 2023, his only season with the A’s. He’s in for a major change of scenery, having signed with the Seibu Lions in Japan.

Four-time Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman headlines the list of former A’s still on the market.

Several others remain on the market as well: Josh Donaldson, Tony Kemp, Elvis Andrus, Josh Harrison, Jurickson Profar, Rich Hill, Tommy Milone, Drew Rucinski, Liam Hendriks, Jesse Chavez, Shintaro Fujinami, Lou Trivino, Jake Diekman, Jeurys Familia, Drew Pomeranz, and Tommy La Stella. Some of them will likely not be on a big league roster come Opening Day.

Let me know if I missed anyone!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest: