Elephant Rumblings: Former A’s lefty finds a new home

Former Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea has a new home after agreeing to a two-year deal with the New York Mets worth a reported $28 million. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the 2024 season. Oakland traded Manaea to the Padres in April of 2022 along with Aaron Holiday in exchange for Adrian Martinez and Euribiel Angeles. He spent one season in San Diego before signing with the Giants.

Manaea struggled through the first part of the 2023 season and lost his spot in the Giants’ rotation. He made a late adjustment though and returned to the rotation in September pitching well over his final four starts. He opted out of his deal that would have paid him $12.5 million to enter free agency again.

