Elephant Rumblings: A’s fulfill requirements to stay on revenue sharing indefinitely

Happy Saturday, Athletics Nation!
It’s a new year, but the same old penny-pinching John Fisher at the top of the Oakland A’s. In reaction to the PR hit they received for cowardly denying the Oakland Ballers an opportunity to play at the Coliseum in 2024, the A’s tried to get some positive press out by confirming that the team met the requirements to indefinitely remain in the league’s revenue sharing program — i.e. MLB welfare. Of course, the A’s used their external PR department, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, to disseminate their message.
Billionaires club that makes arbitrary rules for itself decides one of their members is following a rule it made up. Imagine that! https://t.co/1sk1OiYDKt— OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch) January 5, 2024
The franchise had a January 15 deadline to get a binding agreement for a new stadium deal, which they met long ago when they completed an agreement with Bally’s Corp. to build a ballpark on the company’s Tropicana site in Las Vegas. The A’s were previously being phased out of revenue sharing since they’re located in Oakland, one of MLB’s largest markets, something that everyone besides Fisher knows and appreciates. The new CBA allowed them to ramp back up to 75% of their league share this year and 100% in 2025 as long as they had a stadium deal was in place.
If they end up actually getting their stadium built in Vegas, they’ll likely remain on revenue sharing since it’d be one of the smallest markets in the league. That means Fisher will get to continue living out his dream of raking in free cash for doing the absolute bare minimum. Any fans hoping the funds will be used to build a sustainable winner can take a quick glance at the past two decades of payrolls and laugh that hope away.
A’s Coverage:
MLB News & Interest:
Best of X:
Bob Geren for Bob Melvin might be the A’s greatest 21st century trade.
https://t.co/L0AscfCoB6 pic.twitter.com/umQ6ZsZFpc— Aaron Cameron (@ThatBootlegGuy) January 5, 2024
And Schott/Hoffmann for Wolff/Fisher might be the worst.
Selig set this whole dumpster fire in motion. https://t.co/4ZyuGr75aa— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 5, 2024
