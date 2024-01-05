 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s block B’s planned Coliseum game

MLB news roundup

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

If the “SELL” movement has its way, A’s games at the Coliseum might be attended solely by the seagulls in 2024. But newly founded Pioneer League team the Oakland Ballers were apparently planning to play a game at the venerable venue in June, until the A’s abruptly shut it down.

According to Melissa Lockard at The Athletic, the B’s had an agreement with Coliseum management company ASM Global, but the A’s exercised their rights to block the agreement in an email sent to ASM on December 29, in which A’s VP of stadium operations David Rinetti stated, “We support the JPA (Joint Powers Authority)’s efforts to bring new events to the Coliseum. However, under our license agreement with the JPA, we have the exclusive right to play professional baseball at the Coliseum, and we therefore do not consent to your request. We are happy to work with the JPA on other ways to celebrate and promote professional baseball in Oakland.”

No further explanation has been given by the A’s, but speculation and hot takes abound on X. Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan pointed out that the A’s stinginess will have some detrimental economic effects on the community.

@OakStadiumWatch commented on the A’s hypocrisy.

@A’s_Fan_Radio mused that perhaps the A’s simply don’t want to be shown up by the B’s in attendance.

Goodwill can be a significant factor in a business valuation, but the A’s clearly don’t feel the need to bolster theirs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

