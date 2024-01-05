Elephant Rumblings: A’s block B’s planned Coliseum game

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

If the “SELL” movement has its way, A’s games at the Coliseum might be attended solely by the seagulls in 2024. But newly founded Pioneer League team the Oakland Ballers were apparently planning to play a game at the venerable venue in June, until the A’s abruptly shut it down.

Today, we were suppose to announce our @PBL1939 game at the Coliseum on June 29th.



Our lease was signed, deposit paid & the below promo video ready to go.



Unfortunately we've been informed that the A’s won’t let us play.



We won't give up & are working to find an alternative. pic.twitter.com/BETaJnLDxl — Oakland Ballers (@OaklandBallers) January 4, 2024

According to Melissa Lockard at The Athletic, the B’s had an agreement with Coliseum management company ASM Global, but the A’s exercised their rights to block the agreement in an email sent to ASM on December 29, in which A’s VP of stadium operations David Rinetti stated, “We support the JPA (Joint Powers Authority)’s efforts to bring new events to the Coliseum. However, under our license agreement with the JPA, we have the exclusive right to play professional baseball at the Coliseum, and we therefore do not consent to your request. We are happy to work with the JPA on other ways to celebrate and promote professional baseball in Oakland.”

No further explanation has been given by the A’s, but speculation and hot takes abound on X. Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan pointed out that the A’s stinginess will have some detrimental economic effects on the community.

When new bookings are impeded, this reduces jobs for local residents, and reduces revenue for needed public services. All of Oakland and Alameda County are harmed by cutting events and revenue at the coliseum: https://t.co/Z39nm50Kyg — Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland Vice Mayor (@Kaplan4Oakland) January 4, 2024

@OakStadiumWatch commented on the A’s hypocrisy.

A's: "The Oakland Coliseum is no longer a viable stadium for professional baseball. It is a completely antiquated facility we must leave as soon as possible to survive as a baseball franchise."



Oakland Ballers: "Hey can we use the Coliseum for a night?"



A's: "NO IT'S OURS!" https://t.co/LIZAlSIILj — OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch) January 4, 2024

@A’s_Fan_Radio mused that perhaps the A’s simply don’t want to be shown up by the B’s in attendance.

Goodwill can be a significant factor in a business valuation, but the A’s clearly don’t feel the need to bolster theirs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Have a wonderful weekend, AN.

Ben Grieve will join Khrush at February’s fan-organized Fans Fest.

Sweetest swing west of the Mississippi! https://t.co/NczU710Tvj — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) January 5, 2024

Something to look forward to.

Miguel Andújar last night: 2 HR



Miguel Andújar in the first inning tonight: ⬇️ https://t.co/hWtLBoki9x — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) January 4, 2024

